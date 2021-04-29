New tool allows New Yorkers to evaluate risks associated with COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is rolling out a free online tool that evaluates a person’s risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 based on their individual circumstances.

The CV19 CheckUp uses artificial intelligence to analyze information provided anonymously via an online questionnaire. It then delivers personalized recommendations and resources to help reduce an individual’s pandemic risks. It is designed for those who are considered high risk, including older adults, people of color and low-income New Yorkers.

The state Office for the Aging says results so far show that more than three-quarters of adults underestimate the threat they pose to older adults, and half of them underestimate the risk to themselves of contracting COVID-19. However, the CheckUp revealed that after learning about the risks to themselves and their loved ones, more than half of respondents say they would change their behaviors accordingly.

The tool is being used to develop ways to target high risk populations. The findings may be used to gain insights on:

What people know and believe about the pandemic;

Compliance levels with recommended safety protocols;

Behaviors by location, race, ethnicity and economic status;

Unmet needs for health care, social services and financial support