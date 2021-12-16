Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced that 59 airports in New York will receive federal funding. A total of $136,977,897 has been allocated to help airports make improvements and work on projects.

“Air travel was severely impacted during the pandemic, and this tremendous investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate, will help New York’s airports and local economies take off,” said Senator Schumer.

Senator Gillibrand commented, “New York’s airports connect our state with the world, creating economic opportunity, facilitating tourism, and providing a safe and efficient travel experience.

“That’s why I’m proud to have voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to deliver this historic investment to over 50 airports across New York State. These funds will allow our airports to recover from the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel. I’ll keep fighting for federal resources to bolster and modernize New York’s infrastructure.”

Below is a list of recipients: