Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced that 59 airports in New York will receive federal funding. A total of $136,977,897 has been allocated to help airports make improvements and work on projects.

“Air travel was severely impacted during the pandemic, and this tremendous investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate, will help New York’s airports and local economies take off,” said Senator Schumer.

Senator Gillibrand commented, “New York’s airports connect our state with the world, creating economic opportunity, facilitating tourism, and providing a safe and efficient travel experience.

“That’s why I’m proud to have voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to deliver this historic investment to over 50 airports across New York State. These funds will allow our airports to recover from the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel. I’ll keep fighting for federal resources to bolster and modernize New York’s infrastructure.” 

Below is a list of recipients:

Recipient CityAmount
John F. Kennedy InternationalNew York55,615,724
LaGuardiaNew York28,405,348
Buffalo Niagara InternationalBuffalo7,277,246
Albany InternationalAlbany5,568,244
Syracuse Hancock InternationalSyracuse5,301,945
Greater Rochester InternationalRochester5,268,698
Westchester CountyWhite Plains4,429,080
Long Island MacArthurNew York4,287,127
New York Stewart InternationalNew York2,915,986
Elmira/Corning RegionalElmira/Corning1,694,929
Plattsburgh InternationalPlattsburgh1,513,973
Niagara Falls InternationalNiagara Falls1,493,889
Ithaca Tompkins RegionalIthaca1,418,953
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link FieldBinghamton1,024,700
Ogdensburg InternationalOgdensburg1,017,457
Watertown InternationalWatertown1,014,598
RepublicFarmingdale763,000
East HamptonEast Hampton295,000
Floyd Bennett MemorialGlens Falls295,000
Columbia CountyHudson295,000
Massena International-Richards FieldMassena295,000
Penn YanPenn Yan295,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon FieldPotsdam295,000
Griffiss InternationalRome295,000
Adirondack RegionalSaranac Lake295,000
Saratoga CountySaratoga Springs295,000
Schenectady CountySchenectady295,000
BrookhavenShirley295,000
Francis S GabreskiWesthampton Beach295,000
Genesee CountyBatavia159,000
CanandaiguaCanandaigua159,000
Corning-Painted PostCorning159,000
Cortland County-Chase FieldCortland159,000
Dansville MunicipalDansville159,000
Chautauqua County/DunkirkDunkirk159,000
Joseph Y ResnickEllenville159,000
Tri-CitiesEndicott159,000
Oswego CountyFulton159,000
Hamilton MunicipalHamilton159,000
Chautauqua County/JamestownJamestown159,000
Fulton CountyJohnstown159,000
Orange CountyMontgomery159,000
Sullivan County InternationalMonticello159,000
Lt Warren EatonNorwich159,000
Cattaraugus County-OleanOlean159,000
Albert S. Nader RegionalOneonta159,000
Perry-WarsawPerry159,000
Hudson Valley RegionalPoughkeepsie159,000
Finger Lakes RegionalSeneca Falls159,000
Sidney MunicipalSidney159,000
Warwick MunicipalWarwick159,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine FieldWellsville159,000
Bayport AerodromeBayport110,000
Elizabeth FieldFishers Island110,000
Hornell MunicipalHornell110,000
Lake PlacidLake Placid110,000
Malone-DufortMalone110,000
PisecoPiseco110,000
Ticonderoga MunicipalTiconderoga110,000