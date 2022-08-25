NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced the newest class of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) on Wednesday. DREs are extensively trained to see signs of impairment in drivers other than from alcohol. The state now has 390 DREs in service.

New Graduates:

Joshua Burke – New York State Police

Joshua Nauroth – New York State Police

Steven Eilers – Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

John Gombos Batavia Police Department

Peter Grella – Glen Cove Police Department

Zachary Hadasz – Rome Police Department

Danielle Pryce – Ogdensburg City Police Department

Shawn Pulver – Potsdam Police Department

A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). This allows officers to look out for and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs.

Drug Categories:

Central nervous system (CNS) depressants

CNS stimulants

Hallucinogens

Dissociative anesthetics

Narcotic analgesics

Inhalants

Cannabis

To become a DRE graduates must complete a three-part program. The first two parts of the program include a two-day introductory class, 56 hours of additional instruction, and they must pass a final exam. For the final part, graduates have to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam.

Officers selected to participate in the DRE program must have a history of being proactive within their community and be well-trained in DWI detection. Only a handful of a large number of DRE applicants are selected to attend the training.