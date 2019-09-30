Champlain Valley Family Center gets $50,000 to bolster addiction treatment

PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Champlain Valley Family Center is getting $50,000 to help provide treatment and services to people who struggle with substance abuse.

New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones helped secure funding from the state budget for the private, non-profit, which serves people in the North Country.

“They’re our family members they’re our neighbors, they are people we see every day and this facility and facilities around here, do such a great job in helping people overcome this awful disease,” Jones said.

The center’s CEO, Connie Wille, said they struggled to get funding and are grateful for the call from Jones about the windfall.

“I never get calls like that!” she said.

The money will go to the center’s Recovery Campus in Schuyler Falls, which offers residential rehabilitation services. Campus staff said they have no specific plan for the money, but they have a long list of needs it could help fill.

“Having the money goes a long way in helping residents that come to the stabilization and rehabilitation center,” said Recovery Campus Program Director Ron Garrow.

Click here for more information about the Champlain Valley Family Center.