NEW YORK (WWTI) — Bear harvest totals declined statewide in the 2021 hunting season.

This was confirmed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s 2021 Bear Harvest Totals report on February 14.

“Every year, New York’s bear hunters provide DEC wildlife managers with valuable information to help guide future management decisions,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release. “Although they aren’t always successful, thousands of dedicated hunters venturing afield each year help keep populations at desired levels, maintaining healthy bear populations in the state.”

According to the DEC, hunters took 1,346 black bears during the 2021 season. This is a decrease from both the 2020 total and five-year average which logged 1,723 and 1,496 respectively.

Out of the total number, hunters took 403 bears in the Northern Zone and 943 in the Southern Zone. These harvests were 30% lower in the north and 20% fewer in the south compared to 2020 rates.

The DEC said reasons for lower rates could’ve included warmer weather through much of the early season, as well as abundant food to reduce bear movements.

Despite the overall low harvest, the Catskill region had the highest rate. The DEC added that in Wildlife Management Units 3A, 3C, 3K, 3P, 4R, and 4W, hunters took more than 10 bears per 100 square miles.

A full breakdown of the estimated bear harvest in New York State is included below and is broken down by zones.

Northern Zone

Early NA* 298 188 Bow 12 47 39 Muzzleloader 12 64 47 Regular 376 161 182 Youth 3 1 0 Total 403 571 457

Southern Zone

Early 100 366 221 Bow 322 417 354 Muzzleloader 23 3 12 Regular 490 356 442 Youth 8 10 9 Total 943 1,152 1,039

The DEC gathers black bear harvest data from reports required of all successful bear hunters and physical examination of over 300 bears by DEC staff. In 2021, 84% of successful bear hunters reported their harvest.

More information on the 2021 bear hunting season can be found on the DEC website.