SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A bus driver in New York State has been charged in regards to incidents with three minors.

On February 3, New York State Police arrested 61-year-old Douglas C. Webb of Sherburne, New York who is a school bus driver at the Sherburne-Earlville School District.

According to State Police, an investigation revealed that Webb inappropriately touched three students, who were 14, 15 and 16 years of age.

Subsequently, Webb was charged with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of Child, both considered misdemeanor charges.

Webb was arraigned before a judge and released on his own recognizance. State Police confirmed that victims were issued stay-away orders of protection.