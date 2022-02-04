ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID on Friday, February 4. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 7,759 total positives since Thursday.

The State’s progress on combating COVID indicates:

  • 7-day average of cases continues to decline in all regions
  • Nearly 50% drop in statewide cases over past seven days
  • 110 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Thursday

“We’ve made incredible progress in overcoming the winter surge in COVID cases because New Yorkers are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated.” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. It is also incredibly important that parents get their children vaccinated – it’s free, easy to get, and most importantly, safe.” 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 176,231
  • Total Positive – 7,759
  • Percent Positive – 4.40%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.22%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,811 (-366)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 631
  • Patients in ICU – 934 (-61)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 531 (-32)
  • Total Discharges – 275,613 (+859)
    • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 110
    • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,459

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,730

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,089,734
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 49,123
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 330,612
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONTuesday, February 1, 2022Wednesday, February 2, 2022Thursday, February 3, 2022
Capital Region68.4762.4059.32
Central New York88.6581.1577.11
Finger Lakes59.4852.7949.79
Long Island45.3640.2235.81
Mid-Hudson47.6942.1637.81
Mohawk Valley82.6375.6267.70
New York City44.6138.9634.88
North Country96.9793.2985.75
Southern Tier86.5276.7372.15
Western New York62.9658.4553.80
Statewide53.7948.0343.76

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTuesday, February 1, 2022Wednesday, February 2, 2022Thursday, February 3, 2022
Capital Region9.13%8.54%8.32%
Central New York12.25%11.29%10.87%
Finger Lakes9.58%8.74%8.42%
Long Island6.86%6.37%5.81%
Mid-Hudson5.79%5.38%5.19%
Mohawk Valley9.55%9.06%8.34%
New York City3.95%3.59%3.35%
North Country12.70%12.20%11.44%
Southern Tier7.79%7.21%6.90%
Western New York10.68%9.92%9.46%
Statewide5.96%5.51%5.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTuesday, February 1, 2022Wednesday, February 2, 2022Thursday, February 3, 2022
Bronx3.63%3.37%3.11%
Kings4.00%3.58%3.30%
New York3.33%3.08%2.95%
Queens4.55%4.13%3.84%
Richmond5.09%4.62%4.33%

As of Thursay, February 3, 7,759 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,817,584. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany56,197125
Allegany8,43226
Broome42,873129
Cattaraugus14,67237
Cayuga15,16638
Chautauqua22,70361
Chemung20,37461
Chenango8,75723
Clinton15,242108
Columbia9,56038
Cortland9,94328
Delaware7,31738
Dutchess62,088105
Erie201,820378
Essex5,18918
Franklin8,57152
Fulton11,82835
Genesee13,27332
Greene8,22025
Hamilton8003
Herkimer13,14637
Jefferson18,78866
Lewis5,94220
Livingston11,14452
Madison12,23349
Monroe146,548317
Montgomery11,27231
Nassau393,177410
Niagara46,27386
NYC2,241,1722,632
Oneida50,650127
Onondaga103,496301
Ontario18,82466
Orange103,727161
Orleans8,35218
Oswego23,72281
Otsego9,23229
Putnam22,93220
Rensselaer29,820125
Rockland89,99889
Saratoga43,705164
Schenectady31,44192
Schoharie4,73316
Schuyler3,2637
Seneca5,50525
St. Lawrence19,450105
Steuben18,80194
Suffolk417,634446
Sullivan17,77137
Tioga10,15132
Tompkins16,63197
Ulster30,01892
Warren12,78845
Washington11,43446
Wayne16,36357
Westchester243,179291
Wyoming8,06022
Yates3,18414

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region30119063.1%11136.9%
Central New York20014673.0%5427.0%
Finger Lakes51626651.6%25048.4%
Long Island89747052.4%42747.6%
Mid-Hudson56931154.7%25845.3%
Mohawk Valley1187563.6%4336.4%
New York City2,4671,20448.8%1,26351.2%
North Country1165950.9%5749.1%
Southern Tier1668048.2%8651.8%
Western New York46124753.6%21446.4%
Statewide5,8113,04852.5%2,76347.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursay, February 3, 110 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,345. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx10
Broome1
Chautauqua2
Cortland1
Dutchess2
Erie8
Genesee2
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings13
Livingston1
Monroe7
Nassau6
New York6
Niagara2
Onondaga2
Orange3
Otsego1
Putnam1
Queens17
Richmond1
Saratoga2
Suffolk13
Ulster1
Warren1
Washington1
Westchester3
Wyoming1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.