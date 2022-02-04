ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID on Friday, February 4. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 7,759 total positives since Thursday.

The State’s progress on combating COVID indicates:

7-day average of cases continues to decline in all regions

Nearly 50% drop in statewide cases over past seven days

110 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Thursday

“We’ve made incredible progress in overcoming the winter surge in COVID cases because New Yorkers are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated.” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. It is also incredibly important that parents get their children vaccinated – it’s free, easy to get, and most importantly, safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 176,231

Total Positive – 7,759

Percent Positive – 4.40%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.22%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,811 (-366)

Patients Newly Admitted – 631

Patients in ICU – 934 (-61)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 531 (-32)

Total Discharges – 275,613 (+859) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 110 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,459



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,730

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,089,734

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 49,123

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 330,612

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Thursday, February 3, 2022 Capital Region 68.47 62.40 59.32 Central New York 88.65 81.15 77.11 Finger Lakes 59.48 52.79 49.79 Long Island 45.36 40.22 35.81 Mid-Hudson 47.69 42.16 37.81 Mohawk Valley 82.63 75.62 67.70 New York City 44.61 38.96 34.88 North Country 96.97 93.29 85.75 Southern Tier 86.52 76.73 72.15 Western New York 62.96 58.45 53.80 Statewide 53.79 48.03 43.76

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Thursday, February 3, 2022 Capital Region 9.13% 8.54% 8.32% Central New York 12.25% 11.29% 10.87% Finger Lakes 9.58% 8.74% 8.42% Long Island 6.86% 6.37% 5.81% Mid-Hudson 5.79% 5.38% 5.19% Mohawk Valley 9.55% 9.06% 8.34% New York City 3.95% 3.59% 3.35% North Country 12.70% 12.20% 11.44% Southern Tier 7.79% 7.21% 6.90% Western New York 10.68% 9.92% 9.46% Statewide 5.96% 5.51% 5.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Thursday, February 3, 2022 Bronx 3.63% 3.37% 3.11% Kings 4.00% 3.58% 3.30% New York 3.33% 3.08% 2.95% Queens 4.55% 4.13% 3.84% Richmond 5.09% 4.62% 4.33%

As of Thursay, February 3, 7,759 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,817,584. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 56,197 125 Allegany 8,432 26 Broome 42,873 129 Cattaraugus 14,672 37 Cayuga 15,166 38 Chautauqua 22,703 61 Chemung 20,374 61 Chenango 8,757 23 Clinton 15,242 108 Columbia 9,560 38 Cortland 9,943 28 Delaware 7,317 38 Dutchess 62,088 105 Erie 201,820 378 Essex 5,189 18 Franklin 8,571 52 Fulton 11,828 35 Genesee 13,273 32 Greene 8,220 25 Hamilton 800 3 Herkimer 13,146 37 Jefferson 18,788 66 Lewis 5,942 20 Livingston 11,144 52 Madison 12,233 49 Monroe 146,548 317 Montgomery 11,272 31 Nassau 393,177 410 Niagara 46,273 86 NYC 2,241,172 2,632 Oneida 50,650 127 Onondaga 103,496 301 Ontario 18,824 66 Orange 103,727 161 Orleans 8,352 18 Oswego 23,722 81 Otsego 9,232 29 Putnam 22,932 20 Rensselaer 29,820 125 Rockland 89,998 89 Saratoga 43,705 164 Schenectady 31,441 92 Schoharie 4,733 16 Schuyler 3,263 7 Seneca 5,505 25 St. Lawrence 19,450 105 Steuben 18,801 94 Suffolk 417,634 446 Sullivan 17,771 37 Tioga 10,151 32 Tompkins 16,631 97 Ulster 30,018 92 Warren 12,788 45 Washington 11,434 46 Wayne 16,363 57 Westchester 243,179 291 Wyoming 8,060 22 Yates 3,184 14

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 301 190 63.1% 111 36.9% Central New York 200 146 73.0% 54 27.0% Finger Lakes 516 266 51.6% 250 48.4% Long Island 897 470 52.4% 427 47.6% Mid-Hudson 569 311 54.7% 258 45.3% Mohawk Valley 118 75 63.6% 43 36.4% New York City 2,467 1,204 48.8% 1,263 51.2% North Country 116 59 50.9% 57 49.1% Southern Tier 166 80 48.2% 86 51.8% Western New York 461 247 53.6% 214 46.4% Statewide 5,811 3,048 52.5% 2,763 47.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursay, February 3, 110 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,345. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 10 Broome 1 Chautauqua 2 Cortland 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 8 Genesee 2 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 13 Livingston 1 Monroe 7 Nassau 6 New York 6 Niagara 2 Onondaga 2 Orange 3 Otsego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 17 Richmond 1 Saratoga 2 Suffolk 13 Ulster 1 Warren 1 Washington 1 Westchester 3 Wyoming 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.