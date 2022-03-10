NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, March 10, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.45%, the newest low since July 20, and under 2% for two consecutive weeks. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 1,850 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 13 COVID-19 deaths reported since Wednesday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,903. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is at 1,279, a decrease by 155.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,681, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,181,119

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,638

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 112,487

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, March 7, 2022 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Capital Region 11.40 10.77 9.84 Central New York 20.19 19.55 17.96 Finger Lakes 6.92 6.50 6.09 Long Island 6.69 6.79 6.38 Mid-Hudson 9.30 9.54 8.99 Mohawk Valley 11.04 10.66 9.45 New York City 8.50 8.23 8.16 North Country 18.11 17.53 16.13 Southern Tier 15.14 14.51 13.50 Western New York 8.36 7.76 7.12 Statewide 9.33 9.09 8.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, March 7, 2022 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Capital Region 2.66% 2.53% 2.51% Central New York 4.39% 4.34% 4.32% Finger Lakes 2.07% 1.96% 1.92% Long Island 1.57% 1.57% 1.52% Mid-Hudson 1.69% 1.68% 1.60% Mohawk Valley 2.18% 2.13% 2.18% New York City 1.02% 0.99% 1.02% North Country 3.69% 3.54% 3.38% Southern Tier 2.41% 2.33% 2.34% Western New York 2.27% 2.11% 1.98% Statewide 1.51% 1.46% 1.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, March 7, 2022 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Bronx 0.76% 0.73% 0.75% Kings 0.93% 0.89% 0.93% New York 1.33% 1.31% 1.37% Queens 0.94% 0.90% 0.89% Richmond 1.19% 1.16% 1.21%

As of Thursday, March 9, 1,850 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,920,106. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,222 23 Allegany 8,836 2 Broome 44,584 27 Cattaraugus 15,262 10 Cayuga 15,715 4 Chautauqua 23,404 6 Chemung 21,064 12 Chenango 9,180 2 Clinton 16,434 12 Columbia 9,920 6 Cortland 10,339 1 Delaware 7,585 1 Dutchess 63,377 20 Erie 206,391 43 Essex 5,490 1 Franklin 9,192 11 Fulton 12,334 10 Genesee 13,553 5 Greene 8,473 7 Hamilton 842 – Herkimer 13,584 2 Jefferson 19,710 16 Lewis 6,106 2 Livingston 11,503 4 Madison 12,771 6 Monroe 149,709 49 Montgomery 11,712 2 Nassau 399,334 119 Niagara 47,372 17 NYC 2,278,761 883 Oneida 52,383 16 Onondaga 108,097 84 Ontario 19,567 3 Orange 105,662 33 Orleans 8,540 1 Oswego 25,187 6 Otsego 9,693 1 Putnam 23,360 – Rensselaer 30,989 12 Rockland 91,394 29 Saratoga 45,369 23 Schenectady 32,454 5 Schoharie 4,921 – Schuyler 3,395 1 Seneca 5,785 – St. Lawrence 20,682 23 Steuben 19,615 4 Suffolk 423,513 145 Sullivan 18,232 4 Tioga 10,542 8 Tompkins 17,664 30 Ulster 30,987 14 Warren 13,355 7 Washington 11,905 2 Wayne 16,955 3 Westchester 247,541 89 Wyoming 8,235 1 Yates 3,325 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 96 57 59.4% 39 40.6% Central New York 52 27 51.9% 25 48.1% Finger Lakes 202 74 36.6% 128 63.4% Long Island 173 72 41.6% 101 58.4% Mid-Hudson 104 40 38.5% 64 61.5% Mohawk Valley 36 21 58.3% 15 41.7% New York City 413 156 37.8% 257 62.2% North Country 48 22 45.8% 26 54.2% Southern Tier 63 26 41.3% 37 58.7% Western New York 92 51 55.4% 41 44.6% Statewide 1,279 546 42.7% 733 57.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, March 9, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: