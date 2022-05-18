ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Division of Human Rights has filed a complaint against Amazon, Inc., accusing the company of discriminating against pregnant workers and workers with disabilities by denying them “reasonable” accommodations.

Amazon currently operates 23 worksites that employ over 39,000 workers in New York State. Each worksite has in-house “Accommodation Consultants” to evaluate requests made by employees regarding accommodations to help workers better perform the essential functions of their jobs.

The Division of Human Rights alleges that a pregnant worker requested and was approved to receive reasonable accommodation to avoid lifting packages over 25 pounds. But, according to the complaint, the Amazon worksite manager refused to follow the accommodation and “forced the worker to continue lifting heavy packages.”

The complaint also alleges that a worker who requested a modified work schedule due to a disability was denied. The worker’s condition necessitated a specific sleep schedule and the worker submitted supporting medical documentation with the request.

However, according to the complaint, the worksite manager refused to implement the accommodation without offering any explanation.

A third incident alleges that an Amazon worker was denied an accommodation regarding a reduction of work hours due to a disability. The policy or practice of forcing employees to take an unpaid medical leave of absence violates the New York Human Rights Law, the Division said.

“Since the 1970s, years before the Americans with Disabilities Act, New York State has prohibited discrimination against pregnant employees in the workplace,” Division of Human Rights Deputy Commissioner for Enforcement Melissa Franco said in a press release. “The Division will work to ensure that everyone in our state is fully afforded the rights and dignities that the law requires.”

The Division’s complaint demands Amazon adopt non-discriminatory policies and practices regarding the review of requests for reasonable accommodations, train its employees on the provisions of the Human Rights Law, and pay civil fines and penalties to the State of New York.