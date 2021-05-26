New York forest and park rangers can now carry EpiPens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that will allow park rangers, forest rangers and environmental conservation officers to carry epinephrine auto-injectors, commonly referred to as an EpiPen.

EpiPens are used to reverse the effects of severe allergic reactions from bee stings, drug reactions, food allergies or exercise-induced shock. People who suffer severe reactions in a state park or forest are at a greater risk because many are not located near medical facilities.

This bill would help reduce these dangers, said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, the author of the bill.