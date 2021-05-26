New York forest and park rangers can now carry EpiPens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that will allow park rangers, forest rangers and environmental conservation officers to carry epinephrine auto-injectors, commonly referred to as an EpiPen.
EpiPens are used to reverse the effects of severe allergic reactions from bee stings, drug reactions, food allergies or exercise-induced shock. People who suffer severe reactions in a state park or forest are at a greater risk because many are not located near medical facilities.
This bill would help reduce these dangers, said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, the author of the bill.
“Our state parks and trails have seen a record number of visitors this past year, and this trend will surely continue as we head into the warmest months of the year. That’s why it’s crucial we do everything we can to keep our families, friends and neighbors safe while they are our in our state parks. Whether it’s an insect bite or a food allergy, every second counts when it comes to these medical emergencies. By expanding access to this essential medication our environmental officers and park rangers can be prepared to provide this lifesaving intervention.”Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-111)