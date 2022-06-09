WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices have officially hit $5 in New York State.

This was confirmed in an update from AAA Western and Central New York as the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $5.01 on Thursday, a 13-cent rise from Monday. The price for a gallon of gas one year ago in New York was $3.07.

This is despite the recent State gas tax that began on June 1. According to AAA, although prices did drop initially, oil prices are continuing to increase which has a direct impact on prices at the pump.

Local prices in larger New York markets remain mostly just below $5, however, all markets saw a similar large jump since Monday, as gas prices ranged 14 to 20 cents higher on Thursday. Local rates are listed below:

Batavia: $4.90 (up 15 cents since Monday)

Buffalo: $4.89 (up 17 cents since Monday)

Elmira: $4.97 (up 19 cents since Monday)

Ithaca: $4.96 (up 17 cents since Monday)

Rochester: $4.95 (up 16 cents since Monday)

Rome: $4.96 (up 17 cents since Monday)

Syracuse: $4.94 (up 20 cents since Monday)

Watertown: $4.94 (up 14 cents since Monday)

Motorists are urged to conserve fuel to drive down costs. AAA recommends avoiding peak traffic times, mapping routes, combining errands into one trip and using cruise control when possible.