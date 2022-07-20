NEW YORK (PIX11) — During two “Legacy Games,” New York Giants players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will be decked out more like Phil Simms and Joe Morris. It’s part of the teams “Legacy Games,” which will throw the Giants’ uniforms back to the ’80s and ’90s.

The two games, presented by Quest, will be Oct. 2 and Dec. 4 against Chicago and Washington, respectively. In addition to the return of the team’s classic blue uniforms, MetLife Stadium will also be getting a retro makeover. The Legacy Games will also feature pennant giveaways, a retail collaboration and more, according to a press release.

A graphic announcing two “Legacy Games” that the New York Giants will host during the upcoming NFL season. (New York Football Giants)

“This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans,” Giants President John Mara said. “Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise’s history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again.”

The classic uniform, which the team wore from 1980 to 1999, features a navy helmet and a jersey palette inspired by that era.

The uniforms will also feature inside embroidery of the words of late owner Wellington Mara: “Once a Giant, Always a Giant.”

“This uniform represents a significant part of Giants history, and we have often been asked by our fans if we would ever wear it again,” Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli said. “We started the uniform process with the NFL two years ago, and we’re excited to see it come to life for two games this season.”

For more information on the Legacy Games, visit the team’s website here.