ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The head of from New York’s Republican Party is criticizing a recently created fund to ensure abortion service remain available in the state.

This $35 million fund was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Hochul, $25 million will go to abortion providers to expand access, and $10 million dollars in security grants will be allocated to reproductive health care centers.

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy issued a statement Wednesday, calling the fund a “waste.”