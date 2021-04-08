New York jobless claims rise to highest levels since January 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in New York increased for the week ending Saturday, April 3.

According to the U.S Labor Department, the number of new jobless claims in New York jumped 15,714 to 67,309. That’s the highest level since January 30.

The weekly number of newly unemployed workers seeking benefits a year ago this week was 347,573 as the economy shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flood of new jobless peaked two weeks later at almost 400,000 newly unemployed in just one week.