New York launches Mask Up campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State was launching a new Mask Up campaign. The state is teaming up with The RealReal and dozens of fashion designers to create masks for sale, with the proceeds benefitting local charities.

The masks will be sale for five weeks at TheRealReal.com.

To help keep the Mask Up campaign in the spotlight, Cuomo is asking people to post photos of themselves wearing masks and to tag their photos with #MaskUp.

When it comes to the daily coronavirus numbers across the state, the statewide positive infection rate is 1.45% overall.

