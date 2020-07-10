New York launches online system for fishing, hunting and trapping licenses

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has launched a new online system for buying fishing, hunting and trapping licenses.

The Automated Licensing System (DECALS) helps users locate vendors, receive instant copies of a license, enter and view harvest information and more.

To use the system have on hand a valid driver’s license and a credit card for payment.

Some licenses and carcass tags must be mailed, so please allow 10-14 business days for receipt. Fishing licenses, marine registries and trapping licenses may be printed immediately on plain paper, and an electronic copy will also be emailed. Please be sure to provide a valid email address

First-time users who have previously held a New York sporting license need to enter a date of birth, driver’s license number or customer ID as it appears on your sporting license.

Anyone who logged on to the site before June 29 will need to create a new profile. Those signing up will need their driver’s license number or their customer ID number printed on their sporting license to link to their account.