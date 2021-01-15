New York man accused of breaking window in Capitol attack

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Legal documents show a man seen on video using a shield to break a window at the U.S. Capitol before storming inside has been arrested.

Dominic Pezzola of Rochester was charged Friday with destroying government property and other counts. Pezzola couldn’t be reached for comment. He’s among several New York residents and dozens nationwide to be charged as law enforcement rounds up participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

With the FBI warning of potential violence in all 50 states in the coming days, New York officials say more state troopers are being deployed around the state Capitol and the National Guard will be on standby.