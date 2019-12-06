New York man arrested, charged with ‘repeated’ sexual assault of child in Bennington

Vermont State Police arrested a 24-year-old man Thursday who allegedly sexually assaulted a Bennington child over the course of four years, beginning when the child was 9 years old.

Gerrod Adams, 24, of Amsterdam, New York, has been charged with repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child. Police said most of the allegedly assaults occurred at Willowbrook Apartments in Bennington, but continued when the child moved to Amsterdam, northwest of Schenectady in Montgomery County.

Detectives in Amsterdam are currently investigating the alleged New York incidents, police said, and charges there are likely.

Adams was booked into Marble Valley Correctional Center for lack of $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court at 12:30 p.m.