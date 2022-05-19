LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York man has been accused of mailing letters to media outlets, government offices and other organizations, claiming he’s killed and eaten people and threatening to kill more.

Jesse Bartlett, 46, of LaFargeville in Jefferson County was arrested on May 19 for allegedly mailing the letters to addresses in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman said that Bartlett allegedly mailed the “threatening communications” to news organizations, government buildings, houses of worship and privates businesses.

In the letters, Bartlett allegedly claimed he was the “Chinese Zodiac Killer” and said he had killed people and eaten their flesh. He also allegedly threatened to kill more people, including an unnamed bus driver.

Bartlett was charged with Mailing Threatening Letters. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and supervision of three years. He was detained and scheduled to have a detention hearing on May 23.