New York National Guardsmen will support NORAD’s Santa tracking operations

Airman 1st Class Megan Mills, left, and Tech. Sgt. Kriston Brown participate in a Santa tracking exercise at the Eastern Air Defense Sector on Dec. 16.

ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Air National Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force are set to provide support for the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa Tracking operations,

NORAD has been tracking Santa for 65 years. This year’s operation will begin at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. But COVID-19 safety concerns will limit the number of volunteers permitted at the Track Santa command post in Colorado.

Members of the New York National Guard at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, New York, will help to watch Santa as he makes his journey around the world. Eastern Air Defense Sector Commander Colonel Paul M. Bishop said the unit is “delighted to support NORAD’s Santa tracking operations again this year.

“I can assure everyone that EADS will do everything in its power to assist Santa with his critical mission.”

NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers and fighter aircraft to protect North America. But since 1958, it has tracked Santa’s big trip on the night before Christmas.

You follow Santa on NORAD’s website, as well as on social media. Santa phone inquiries for children and parents begin at 6 a.m. Eastern time.