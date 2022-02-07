NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday that her office has secured refunds for people who were charged COVID-19 vaccine administration fees at two pharmacies.

According to James, Embassy Pharmacy in Manhattan and Fulton Drugs in Brooklyn both charged vaccine administration fees of $25 and $20 respectively to about 450 customers. An investigation was first launched in March 2021, following reports from New York residents who were charged for vaccines.

While vaccination providers are permitted to seek reimbursement from a vaccine recipient’s health plan, providers are prohibited from charging a vaccine recipient directly. James’ office said charging administration fees violates Executive Law § 63(12) and General Business Law § 349.

“Make no mistake: COVID vaccines are free to all who seek them,” Attorney General James said in a press release. “New Yorkers should not be charged fees to receive the vaccines. If they are, my office will work to ensure they are reimbursed for the charges.”

The agreement announced Monday means the pharmacies will reimburse customers and immediately change their practices to eliminate vaccine fees. Both Embassy and Fulton also agreed to institute new requirements to strengthen training for all staff involved inc charging these fees.

Those who believe they were improperly charged by providers after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are urged to contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Health Care Bureau online or call 1-800-428-9071.