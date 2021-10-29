New York quadruples fine for modified exhaust systems

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that will penalize drivers and repair shops for illegal modification to mufflers or exhaust systems on state vehicles.

The new law increases the maximum fine for installing illegal equipment to $1000, raising the original penalty by $850. Three deliberate violations within 18 months could cost repair shops their inspection and operating licenses.

To pass state inspection, cars and motorcycle will be required to have a non-modified exhaust system.

“This legislation deters drivers from installing illegal vehicle equipment that results in dangerous noise levels that can contribute to hearing loss and increased emissions,” Hochul said.

The new law also aims to decrease aggressive driving, which state officials say is associated with excessively noisy exhaust systems.