NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Republican leaders are pushing to end the mask mandate in schools.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the mask and proof of vaccination requirements for indoor businesses, citing the declining COVID-19 rates across New York.

Hochul said the state will reassess the school mask mandate in March following midwinter break.

In response, New York Republican representatives and the New York GOP called on Hochul to end the school mask mandate immediately.

Congressmembers Elise Stefanik, Andrew R. Garbarino, Lee Zeldin, Claudia Tenney, Tom Reed, Chris Jacobs, John Katko and Nicole Maliotakis all addressed this debate in a letter, requesting Governor Hochul to rescind the mask mandate.

In the letter, the Representatives called the school mask mandate “unconstitutional,” and claimed masks have “negatively impacted children’s experience in the classroom.”

“The concept that children must continue to wear face coverings while attending school ignores and rejects available scientific data on the issue. Countless studies have shown that children experience lower infection and transmission rates than adults,” the Congressmembers said in their letter.

“After years of abiding by public health safety guidelines, children are itching to be able to return to some semblance of normalcy. Knowing that the risk of transmission among children is extremely low, it is counterintuitive to keep this ill-conceived mandate that does little to improve the wellness and safety of our state’s children. For these reasons, we urge you to end these punitive measures for once and for all,” the group added.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik previously called out the Governor prior to indoor masking requirements being lifted. Rep. Stefanik claimed the school mask mandate was “authoritarian,” and has lead to confusion.”

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy also called out the mandate following Governor Hochul’s announcement on Wednesday. His statement is included below: