NEW YORK (WWTI) — All licensed nursing homes lin New York must now must require visitors to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test under new guidelines that took effect this week.

Proof of a negative test result must be provided one day prior to visitation for antigen tests and two days prior for diagnostic tests. For those who visit on multiple days, including those who come to a facility every day, proof of a negative test is required as often as possible, but a minimum of every three days.

Facilities will be permitted to conduct onsite testing of visitors. The state has shipped COVID-19 antigen tests to every nursing home earlier this month. These can be provided to a visitor if they do not have proof of a negative test.

Testing exemptions will be made in end-of-life situations or when residents are suffering significant mental, physical or social decline. In these cases, all visitors must wear any additional personal protective equipment required by the facility.

Nursing home visitors will also be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.