Initiative focuses on boosting appeal of Plattsburgh, other New York cities

A New York senator’s initiative is focusing on the needs of eight cities in the Empire State to figure out how legislation could help beyond New York City.

It is called the “Regener8” tour and it made a stop in Plattsburgh on Tuesday. Senator Jeremy Cooney said they want to make cities like Plattsburgh a destination.

“Not just for New Yorkers, but for citizens of our country from all over the place,” Senator Cooney said. “Everyone is looking for safe and secure communities to raise their families.”

A roundtable discussion at the North Country Chamber of Commerce included issues such as poverty and workforce development, child care and education.

“As workers who are either going back into the workforce, we are making sure we support the next generation of childcare providers across the North Country.”

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said raising the quality of life in Plattsburgh needs to be a priority.

“And when you talk about workforce development you talk about housing, transportation, infrastructure, downtown improvements,” Mayor Rosenquest said. “We are talking about a push up of quality of life, not only for the city of Plattsburgh, but the region as well.”

State Sen. Daniel Stec was also part of the conversation.

“I think there is a great opportunity here for us to make sure we are doing everything we can for our small cities,” Senator Stec said. “It’s refreshing to hear colleagues point out that there’s more cities than New York City, it’s an important city no doubt.”

One focus for Plattsburgh is benefiting from being so close to the border.

“And having a strong relationship with Montreal and the province of Quebec,” Senator Cooney said. “And what are the opportunities with the new governor that can lend to creating a more vibrant economy.”

The next part of the tour will take place in Yonkers, then Binghamton and Utica.