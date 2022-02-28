ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–As the unprovoked attack on Ukraine continues, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced New York State agencies will no longer be doing business with Russian entities.



New York State has the largest Ukrainian population in America. As of 2018, it’s estimated that nearly 170,000 Ukrainians live here according to the Center for Demographic and Socio-Economic Research of Ukrainians in the United States.

“An attack on their county is truly an attack on all of us,” Governor Hochul said on Sunday during a press conference.

That’s why she’s is taking action and stated New York stands firmly with Ukraine.

“As Governor of the State of New York, as the 10th largest economy in the world, larger than Russia, we realize unique power we have to join president Biden in economic sanctions,” Hochul explained.

Hochul signed an executive order directing all state agencies to stop doing business with Russian entities. This is to help make sure New York’s economy is not being used to support the invasion.

How much business does NY State do with Russian entities? Well, that number is unclear. When Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, asked her office exactly what business the state has done, she was told all state agencies are currently conducting a comprehensive review.

“We will be calling on all divestments from state money,” said Hochul. “We are working with our comptroller on that. As well as any company or institution that is on a list of Russian headquartered entities. So we are also going to refrain from any future investments. This is a strong statement. It’s a statement of our priorities, it’s a statement of our values.”

The governor has said repeatedly that the state is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing this conflict.

https://www.news10.com/news/new-york-state-ready-to-welcome-ukrainian-refugees/

While the state is still not aware of any resettlement requests made by the federal government at this time, since 2007, nearly 2,000 Ukrainian refugees have made New York their home.