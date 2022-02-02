NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 177,927
- Total Positive – 9,342
- Percent Positive – 5.25%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.96%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,628 (-503)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 694
- Patients in ICU – 1094 (-46)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 641 (-26)
- Total Discharges – 273,796 (+925)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 136
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,230
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,391
- Total vaccine doses administered – 35,987,678
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,700
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 358,347
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.2%
“While Omicron has done its best to stop our recovery in its tracks, New Yorkers haven’t let up and we continue to see a steady decline in our hospitalizations and cases,” Governor Hochul said. “The progress we’ve made is a strong indication that we have the tools – vaccines, boosters, tests, and masks – to keep our communities safe, and our schools, businesses, and economy open.
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, January 30, 2022
|Monday, January 31, 2022
|Tuesday, February 1, 2022
|Capital Region
|77.28
|72.02
|68.47
|Central New York
|104.60
|94.74
|88.65
|Finger Lakes
|66.09
|63.18
|59.48
|Long Island
|53.24
|52.09
|45.36
|Mid-Hudson
|56.53
|52.82
|47.69
|Mohawk Valley
|94.87
|88.05
|82.63
|New York City
|52.94
|49.91
|44.61
|North Country
|105.16
|99.12
|96.97
|Southern Tier
|92.23
|88.39
|86.52
|Western New York
|79.92
|69.61
|62.96
|Statewide
|62.96
|59.04
|53.79
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, January 30, 2022
|Monday, January 31, 2022
|Tuesday, February 1, 2022
|Capital Region
|9.67%
|9.41%
|9.13%
|Central New York
|12.79%
|12.17%
|12.25%
|Finger Lakes
|10.32%
|9.90%
|9.58%
|Long Island
|7.87%
|7.58%
|6.86%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.23%
|5.82%
|5.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|10.43%
|9.96%
|9.55%
|New York City
|4.52%
|4.26%
|3.95%
|North Country
|13.40%
|13.00%
|12.70%
|Southern Tier
|7.99%
|8.07%
|7.79%
|Western New York
|12.36%
|11.25%
|10.68%
|Statewide
|6.64%
|6.27%
|5.96%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Sunday, January 30, 2022
|Monday, January 31, 2022
|Tuesday, February 1, 2022
|Bronx
|3.88%
|3.67%
|3.63%
|Kings
|4.58%
|4.30%
|4.00%
|New York
|3.67%
|3.53%
|3.33%
|Queens
|5.47%
|5.12%
|4.55%
|Richmond
|5.70%
|5.41%
|5.09%
Yesterday, 9,342 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,800,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|55,897
|199
|Allegany
|8,362
|25
|Broome
|42,592
|151
|Cattaraugus
|14,575
|58
|Cayuga
|15,089
|46
|Chautauqua
|22,553
|77
|Chemung
|20,254
|71
|Chenango
|8,685
|41
|Clinton
|15,012
|94
|Columbia
|9,486
|26
|Cortland
|9,855
|34
|Delaware
|7,245
|22
|Dutchess
|61,839
|104
|Erie
|200,898
|434
|Essex
|5,139
|14
|Franklin
|8,474
|48
|Fulton
|11,740
|51
|Genesee
|13,207
|28
|Greene
|8,167
|20
|Hamilton
|791
|4
|Herkimer
|13,071
|61
|Jefferson
|18,626
|100
|Lewis
|5,893
|24
|Livingston
|11,062
|32
|Madison
|12,115
|57
|Monroe
|145,884
|309
|Montgomery
|11,198
|47
|Nassau
|392,191
|665
|Niagara
|46,080
|129
|NYC
|2,235,468
|3,266
|Oneida
|50,346
|174
|Onondaga
|102,848
|500
|Ontario
|18,688
|66
|Orange
|103,335
|194
|Orleans
|8,314
|23
|Oswego
|23,537
|114
|Otsego
|9,155
|24
|Putnam
|22,878
|32
|Rensselaer
|29,572
|116
|Rockland
|89,813
|111
|Saratoga
|43,365
|162
|Schenectady
|31,226
|80
|Schoharie
|4,688
|17
|Schuyler
|3,243
|11
|Seneca
|5,449
|23
|St. Lawrence
|19,243
|123
|Steuben
|18,629
|55
|Suffolk
|416,562
|526
|Sullivan
|17,676
|41
|Tioga
|10,079
|53
|Tompkins
|16,468
|85
|Ulster
|29,820
|66
|Warren
|12,684
|49
|Washington
|11,325
|56
|Wayne
|16,252
|61
|Westchester
|242,593
|309
|Wyoming
|8,018
|20
|Yates
|3,153
|14
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|325
|213
|65.5%
|112
|34.5%
|Central New York
|207
|153
|73.9%
|54
|26.1%
|Finger Lakes
|604
|305
|50.5%
|299
|49.5%
|Long Island
|1,059
|549
|51.8%
|510
|48.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|673
|368
|54.7%
|305
|45.3%
|Mohawk Valley
|136
|94
|69.1%
|42
|30.9%
|New York City
|2,826
|1,434
|50.7%
|1,392
|49.3%
|North Country
|131
|75
|57.3%
|56
|42.7%
|Southern Tier
|184
|92
|50.0%
|92
|50.0%
|Western New York
|483
|272
|56.3%
|211
|43.7%
|Statewide
|6,628
|3,555
|53.6%
|3,073
|46.4%
Yesterday, 136 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,230. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|3
|Bronx
|9
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Columbia
|3
|Cortland
|2
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|4
|Erie
|9
|Herkimer
|2
|Kings
|25
|Livingston
|2
|Monroe
|5
|Nassau
|12
|New York
|7
|Niagara
|3
|Onondaga
|3
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|14
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|2
|Wayne
|2
|Westchester
|5
|Grand Total
|136
Yesterday, 10,345 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,542 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|958,853
|424
|Central New York
|641,192
|276
|Finger Lakes
|857,052
|499
|Long Island
|2,154,128
|1,352
|Mid-Hudson
|1,684,216
|1,082
|Mohawk Valley
|322,799
|147
|New York City
|7,903,591
|5,746
|North Country
|300,512
|137
|Southern Tier
|436,398
|192
|Western New York
|948,024
|490
|Statewide
|16,206,765
|10,345
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|874,470
|579
|Central New York
|591,249
|432
|Finger Lakes
|790,765
|653
|Long Island
|1,900,443
|2,197
|Mid-Hudson
|1,468,567
|1,488
|Mohawk Valley
|298,744
|203
|New York City
|6,946,836
|7,798
|North Country
|270,912
|235
|Southern Tier
|397,875
|235
|Western New York
|865,562
|722
|Statewide
|14,405,423
|14,542
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|433,074
|1,238
|9,079
|Central New York
|285,277
|1,205
|9,228
|Finger Lakes
|447,825
|1,802
|12,860
|Long Island
|895,171
|3,818
|29,506
|Mid-Hudson
|711,778
|2,942
|23,403
|Mohawk Valley
|152,125
|565
|4,340
|New York City
|2,197,541
|10,594
|74,041
|North Country
|133,502
|765
|4,244
|Southern Tier
|204,714
|689
|5,247
|Western New York
|488,396
|1,864
|14,284
|Statewide
|5,949,403
|25,482
|186,232