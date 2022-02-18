NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Friday, February 18, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 2.60%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 4,847 – a decline of nearly 40% drop over the past week.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 42 COVID deaths reported since Thursday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,372. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday are at 2,876 as the continued response of COVID- positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions.

Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 2.50%. HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD said the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is at 68,628, this in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,669,966
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 48,900  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 281,233  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.8%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%     

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

REGION    Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 
Capital Region27.2024.4822.99
Central New York37.3233.9333.34
Finger Lakes21.5519.4218.45
Long Island16.6414.9614.25
Mid-Hudson16.6515.0215.36
Mohawk Valley31.6428.5527.20
New York City16.8213.2814.39
North Country46.7843.9240.51
Southern Tier37.0133.8531.91
Western New York21.2219.4419.26
Statewide20.4317.6917.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

REGIONTuesday, February 15, 2022Wednesday, February 16, 2022Thursday, February 17, 2022
Capital Region4.89%4.42%4.22%
Central New York6.58%6.15%6.37%
Finger Lakes4.89%4.51%4.25%
Long Island3.06%2.81%2.66%
Mid-Hudson2.83%2.69%2.71%
Mohawk Valley5.07%4.59%4.75%
New York City1.73%1.41%1.52%
North Country7.51%7.50%7.53%
Southern Tier3.89%4.11%3.78%
Western New York5.37%5.10%4.98%
Statewide2.78%2.50%2.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

BOROUGHTuesday, February 15, 2022Wednesday, February 16, 2022Thursday, February 17, 2022
Bronx1.28%1.16%1.37%
Kings1.52%1.38%1.40%
New York1.48%1.38%1.72%
Queens2.53%1.58%1.53%
Richmond2.06%1.89%1.77%

As of Thursday, February 17, 4,847 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,881,111. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany                                                     57,575                                                                     59
Allegany                                                        8,707                                                                     14
Broome                                                     43,897                                                                     79
Cattaraugus                                                     15,029                                                                     28
Cayuga                                                     15,478                                                                     23
Chautauqua                                                     23,169                                                                     39
Chemung                                                     20,778                                                                     28
Chenango                                                        9,045                                                                     18
Clinton                                                     16,034                                                                     53
Columbia                                                        9,785                                                                     11
Cortland                                                     10,206                                                                     17
Delaware                                                        7,501                                                                     10
Dutchess                                                     62,902                                                                     49
Erie                                                   204,731                                                                  218
Essex                                                        5,361                                                                     13
Franklin                                                        8,914                                                                     22
Fulton                                                     12,160                                                                     20
Genesee                                                     13,478                                                                     12
Greene                                                        8,379                                                                       9
Hamilton                                                           823                                                                      –  
Herkimer                                                     13,420                                                                     23
Jefferson                                                     19,415                                                                     28
Lewis                                                        6,050                                                                       4
Livingston                                                     11,409                                                                     10
Madison                                                     12,586                                                                     10
Monroe                                                   148,582                                                                  127
Montgomery                                                     11,565                                                                     19
Nassau                                                   397,058                                                                  213
Niagara                                                     46,942                                                                     43
NYC                                               2,264,204                                                               2,166
Oneida                                                     51,747                                                                     72
Onondaga                                                   106,091                                                                  174
Ontario                                                     19,290                                                                     39
Orange                                                   104,951                                                                     69
Orleans                                                        8,499                                                                       5
Oswego                                                     24,634                                                                     54
Otsego                                                        9,525                                                                     15
Putnam                                                     23,206                                                                     43
Rensselaer                                                     30,506                                                                     30
Rockland                                                     90,931                                                                     46
Saratoga                                                     44,711                                                                     60
Schenectady                                                     32,101                                                                     46
Schoharie                                                        4,863                                                                       7
Schuyler                                                        3,353                                                                       7
Seneca                                                        5,703                                                                     14
St. Lawrence                                                     20,174                                                                     40
Steuben                                                     19,319                                                                     28
Suffolk                                                   421,351                                                                  227
Sullivan                                                     18,061                                                                     14
Tioga                                                     10,401                                                                     16
Tompkins                                                     17,156                                                                     56
Ulster                                                     30,555                                                                     52
Warren                                                     13,134                                                                     31
Washington                                                     11,734                                                                     19
Wayne                                                     16,768                                                                     20
Westchester                                                   245,710                                                                  280
Wyoming                                                        8,192                                                                     12
Yates                                                        3,262                                                                       6

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region17610559.70%7140.30%
Central New York996767.70%3232.30%
Finger Lakes35916646.20%19353.80%
Long Island45521246.60%24353.40%
Mid-Hudson25110742.60%14457.40%
Mohawk Valley614268.90%1931.10%
New York City1,08443740.30%64759.70%
North Country633250.80%3149.20%
Southern Tier935154.80%4245.20%
Western New York23512352.30%11247.70%
Statewide2,8761,34246.70%1,53453.30%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Thursday, February 17, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Broome1
Dutchess1
Erie4
Essex1
Fulton1
Greene1
Kings3
New York2
Oneida1
Onondaga3
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens6
Richmond1
Schenectady2
Suffolk8
Ulster1
Warren1
Westchester1