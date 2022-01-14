ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday, January 14. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 49,027 positives since Thursday, down from Surge-High 90,132 on January 7.

“We are appearing to turn the corner on the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread and keep ourselves safe: get the vaccine, get the booster, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re feeling sick, and we will get through this together.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



Test Results Reported – 300,868

Total Positive – 49,027

Percent Positive – 16.30%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 18.65%

Patient Hospitalization – 12,207 (-245)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,737

Patients in ICU – 1619 (+4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 864 (+19)

Total Discharges – 251,126 (+1,878) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 177 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50,334



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,891

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 34,811,647

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 99,212

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 621,924

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Thursday, January 13, 2022 Capital Region 246.12 242.23 237.95 Central New York 280.62 279.87 260.16 Finger Lakes 209.46 203.39 200.99 Long Island 372.58 345.17 320.18 Mid-Hudson 332.27 318.01 300.19 Mohawk Valley 209.62 206.18 203.50 New York City 462.65 437.76 398.92 North Country 193.84 191.97 190.71 Southern Tier 210.55 214.93 209.17 Western New York 254.98 248.70 244.71 Statewide 364.35 346.93 322.76

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Thursday, January 13, 2022 Capital Region 19.30% 18.88% 18.95% Central New York 21.51% 21.87% 20.98% Finger Lakes 19.72% 19.15% 18.99% Long Island 24.33% 23.29% 22.17% Mid-Hudson 21.09% 20.08% 19.20% Mohawk Valley 17.63% 17.39% 17.84% New York City 19.38% 18.45% 17.55% North Country 17.49% 17.28% 17.11% Southern Tier 14.94% 15.33% 15.01% Western New York 22.77% 22.70% 22.58% Statewide 20.22% 19.42% 18.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Thursday, January 13, 2022 Bronx 21.81% 20.34% 19.32% Kings 17.80% 17.05% 16.28% New York 15.73% 15.03% 14.16% Queens 22.34% 21.39% 20.41% Richmond 20.56% 19.15% 17.81%

As of Thursday, January 13, 49,027 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,408,210. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 50,210 823 Allegany 7,632 69 Broome 39,018 435 Cattaraugus 12,858 126 Cayuga 13,535 181 Chautauqua 20,139 192 Chemung 18,075 289 Chenango 7,717 92 Clinton 12,432 302 Columbia 8,392 111 Cortland 8,619 129 Delaware 6,487 85 Dutchess 56,421 708 Erie 182,253 2,978 Essex 4,483 45 Franklin 7,444 65 Fulton 10,356 140 Genesee 11,883 185 Greene 7,396 119 Hamilton 732 3 Herkimer 11,724 121 Jefferson 15,920 249 Lewis 5,380 47 Livingston 9,831 109 Madison 10,677 149 Monroe 134,431 1,777 Montgomery 9,907 122 Nassau 368,719 3,195 Niagara 41,844 654 NYC 2,058,074 21,440 Oneida 45,491 496 Onondaga 89,688 981 Ontario 16,644 259 Orange 95,200 1,099 Orleans 7,450 78 Oswego 20,551 263 Otsego 8,054 135 Putnam 21,197 266 Rensselaer 26,206 406 Rockland 82,995 980 Saratoga 38,439 573 Schenectady 27,689 407 Schoharie 4,054 62 Schuyler 2,878 60 Seneca 4,705 76 St. Lawrence 17,053 181 Steuben 16,596 178 Suffolk 391,571 3,342 Sullivan 15,883 247 Tioga 8,956 94 Tompkins 14,223 210 Ulster 26,779 373 Warren 11,257 192 Washington 9,998 170 Wayne 14,359 243 Westchester 227,667 2,581 Wyoming 7,261 93 Yates 2,777 42

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 399 289 72% 110 28% Central New York 308 216 70% 92 30% Finger Lakes 726 418 58% 308 42% Long Island 2,125 1,290 61% 835 39% Mid-Hudson 1,348 855 63% 493 37% Mohawk Valley 156 111 71% 45 29% New York City 6,199 3,228 52% 2,971 48% North Country 100 59 59% 41 41% Southern Tier 213 129 61% 84 39% Western New York 633 409 65% 224 35% Statewide 12,207 7,004 57% 5,203 43%

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.