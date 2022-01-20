NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Thursday, January 20. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 30,631 positives since Wednesday.
“Even as the rate of new cases continues to move in a promising direction we must remain vigilant against the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic. Continue to encourage all your friends and loved ones to get the vaccine if they haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask until we finally get through this.”
The State’s progress on combating COVID-19 indicates:
- New COVID-19 hospital admissions (7-Day Average) down 20.5% from prior 7 days
- New cases (7-Day Average) down 47.1% from prior 7 Days
- Cases Per 100k (7-Day Average) declining in all regions
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 277,241
- Total Positive – 30,631
- Percent Positive – 11.05%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 13.30%
- Patient Hospitalization – 11,370 (-457)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,432
- Patients in ICU – 1,583 (-34)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 885 (-35)
- Total Discharges – 259,367 (1,628)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 185
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,373
The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 35,247,747
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 87,854
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 535,312
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|Region
|Monday, January 17, 2022
|Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Capital Region
|194.92
|179.25
|169.65
|Central New York
|216.62
|200.54
|199.16
|Finger Lakes
|165.98
|147.73
|137.47
|Long Island
|207.64
|183.67
|160.48
|Mid-Hudson
|221.01
|198.77
|177.31
|Mohawk Valley
|177.53
|162.08
|159.14
|New York City
|272.92
|239.10
|208.39
|North Country
|166.87
|160.12
|152.41
|Southern Tier
|183.38
|166.16
|149.05
|Western New York
|198.07
|176.90
|168.22
|Statewide
|231.29
|205.41
|183.67
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Monday, January 17, 2022
|Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Capital Region
|17.10%
|16.54%
|16.23%
|Central New York
|19.77%
|19.31%
|19.32%
|Finger Lakes
|17.83%
|17.44%
|17.15%
|Long Island
|17.60%
|16.68%
|15.51%
|Mid-Hudson
|15.16%
|14.07%
|13.26%
|Mohawk Valley
|16.72%
|15.98%
|15.00%
|New York City
|13.48%
|12.70%
|11.52%
|North Country
|16.51%
|16.49%
|16.29%
|Southern Tier
|14.13%
|13.98%
|12.93%
|Western New York
|20.28%
|19.47%
|18.95%
|Statewide
|15.04%
|14.27%
|13.30%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Monday, January 17, 2022
|Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Bronx
|14.44%
|13.60%
|12.35%
|Kings
|12.48%
|11.83%
|10.73%
|New York
|11.21%
|10.46%
|9.56%
|Queens
|15.76%
|14.90%
|13.56%
|Richmond
|13.72%
|13.01%
|12.14%
As of Wednesday, January 19, 30,631 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,610,434. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|52,918
|474
|Allegany
|7,882
|39
|Broome
|40,462
|321
|Cattaraugus
|13,574
|129
|Cayuga
|14,197
|168
|Chautauqua
|21,142
|111
|Chemung
|18,983
|127
|Chenango
|8,083
|89
|Clinton
|13,315
|88
|Columbia
|8,894
|122
|Cortland
|9,145
|93
|Delaware
|6,787
|75
|Dutchess
|59,146
|410
|Erie
|190,704
|1,386
|Essex
|4,720
|51
|Franklin
|7,831
|58
|Fulton
|10,882
|111
|Genesee
|12,439
|101
|Greene
|7,729
|120
|Hamilton
|757
|5
|Herkimer
|12,270
|130
|Jefferson
|16,984
|218
|Lewis
|5,570
|32
|Livingston
|10,343
|116
|Madison
|11,211
|119
|Monroe
|139,416
|835
|Montgomery
|10,387
|80
|Nassau
|380,937
|1,847
|Niagara
|43,671
|320
|NYC
|2,159,150
|13,474
|Oneida
|47,559
|481
|Onondaga
|95,860
|1,344
|Ontario
|17,442
|158
|Orange
|99,455
|670
|Orleans
|7,825
|67
|Oswego
|21,765
|256
|Otsego
|8,490
|95
|Putnam
|22,097
|166
|Rensselaer
|27,722
|344
|Rockland
|87,192
|370
|Saratoga
|40,631
|414
|Schenectady
|29,377
|333
|Schoharie
|4,328
|59
|Schuyler
|3,007
|22
|Seneca
|5,006
|58
|St. Lawrence
|17,845
|150
|Steuben
|17,281
|112
|Suffolk
|404,714
|2,056
|Sullivan
|16,741
|138
|Tioga
|9,385
|91
|Tompkins
|15,124
|201
|Ulster
|28,258
|279
|Warren
|11,840
|113
|Washington
|10,559
|113
|Wayne
|15,084
|156
|Westchester
|235,818
|1,029
|Wyoming
|7,587
|78
|Yates
|2,913
|29
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|420
|295
|70.2%
|125
|29.8%
|Central New York
|352
|255
|72.4%
|97
|27.6%
|Finger Lakes
|743
|423
|56.9%
|320
|43.1%
|Long Island
|1,958
|1,144
|58.4%
|814
|41.6%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,201
|746
|62.1%
|455
|37.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|159
|111
|69.8%
|48
|30.2%
|New York City
|5,715
|3,058
|53.5%
|2,657
|46.5%
|North Country
|124
|64
|51.6%
|60
|48.4%
|Southern Tier
|225
|133
|59.1%
|92
|40.9%
|Western New York
|673
|422
|62.7%
|251
|37.3%
|Statewide
|11,570
|6,651
|57.5%
|4,919
|42.5%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, by visiting the COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health webpage.
As of Wednesday, January 19, 185 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|21
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|3
|Chenango
|1
|Delaware
|2
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|6
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|2
|Kings
|30
|Livingston
|1
|Monroe
|6
|Nassau
|11
|New York
|9
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|4
|Ontario
|2
|Orange
|3
|Otsego
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Queens
|22
|Richmond
|7
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|24
|Westchester
|11
|Wyoming
|2
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
As of Wednesday, January 19, 19,475 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,908 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|953,214
|552
|867,673
|664
|Central New York
|637,032
|452
|587,312
|335
|Finger Lakes
|850,889
|663
|784,260
|742
|Long Island
|2,135,360
|2,927
|1,879,287
|2,453
|Mid-Hudson
|1,669,347
|1,946
|1,452,872
|1,868
|Mohawk Valley
|320,831
|298
|296,504
|266
|New York City
|7,825,962
|11,355
|6,840,000
|11,073
|North Country
|298,298
|242
|268,761
|220
|Southern Tier
|433,311
|320
|394,817
|330
|Western New York
|940,153
|720
|857,465
|957
|Statewide
|16,064,397
|19,475
|14,228,951
|18,908
|Booster/Additional Shots
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|412,445
|1,872
|16,498
|Central New York
|265,950
|2,335
|14,496
|Finger Lakes
|421,196
|3,077
|18,903
|Long Island
|827,641
|8,147
|54,013
|Mid-Hudson
|661,918
|5,571
|36,614
|Mohawk Valley
|142,960
|905
|6,722
|New York City
|2,044,172
|19,044
|117,985
|North Country
|124,430
|1,090
|6,868
|Southern Tier
|193,437
|1,166
|9,554
|Western New York
|459,465
|2,551
|18,940
|Statewide
|5,553,614
|45,758
|300,593