NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Thursday, January 27. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 17,305 positives since Wednesday.

“I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to help fight the winter surge and keep our loved ones safe, but let’s not take our progress for granted,” Governor Hochul said. “Keeping our friends, loved ones, and fellow New Yorkers safe and healthy is a team effort. We know what works – get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, get the booster if you have and if you’ve done both make sure your friends and family do as well.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 235,742

Total Positive – 17,305

Percent Positive – 7.34%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 8.50%

Patient Hospitalization – 8,741 (-594)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1004

Patients in ICU – 1318 (-37)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 771 (-25)

Total Discharges – 268,518 (+1,397) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 134 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,447



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,357

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,696,232

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 66,901

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 448,485

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Monday, January 24, 2022 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Capital Region 118.90 116.99 106.60 Central New York 155.08 155.37 137.80 Finger Lakes 101.65 101.66 96.78 Long Island 93.70 90.51 82.05 Mid-Hudson 95.18 89.57 82.19 Mohawk Valley 129.79 130.43 120.72 New York City 116.48 108.12 96.08 North Country 135.16 133.46 131.34 Southern Tier 119.60 119.31 116.76 Western New York 120.14 117.81 110.52 Statewide 112.48 107.47 97.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, January 24, 2022 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Capital Region 12.48% 12.20% 11.33% Central New York 16.33% 15.49% 14.26% Finger Lakes 14.18% 13.56% 13.13% Long Island 11.32% 10.88% 9.95% Mid-Hudson 9.62% 8.92% 8.50% Mohawk Valley 12.74% 12.05% 11.79% New York City 7.68% 7.03% 6.44% North Country 15.37% 15.43% 15.28% Southern Tier 9.96% 9.55% 9.16% Western New York 16.03% 15.45% 14.81% Statewide 9.69% 9.11% 8.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, January 24, 2022 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Bronx 6.94% 6.36% 5.67% Kings 7.36% 6.58% 6.14% New York 6.96% 6.42% 5.77% Queens 9.12% 8.54% 7.83% Richmond 8.39% 7.78% 7.36%

As of Wednesday, January 26, 17,305 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,744,126. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 54,921 253 Allegany 8,213 53 Broome 41,797 278 Cattaraugus 14,207 83 Cayuga 14,772 106 Chautauqua 22,078 114 Chemung 19,822 108 Chenango 8,456 57 Clinton 14,338 149 Columbia 9,303 104 Cortland 9,584 70 Delaware 7,093 58 Dutchess 61,028 303 Erie 197,793 818 Essex 4,977 34 Franklin 8,231 50 Fulton 11,432 95 Genesee 12,992 84 Greene 8,043 61 Hamilton 779 2 Herkimer 12,784 78 Jefferson 18,070 135 Lewis 5,783 40 Livingston 10,842 77 Madison 11,830 96 Monroe 143,771 604 Montgomery 10,936 83 Nassau 388,880 1,051 Niagara 45,369 212 NYC 2,215,634 6,392 Oneida 49,372 288 Onondaga 100,596 597 Ontario 18,261 132 Orange 102,076 346 Orleans 8,182 62 Oswego 22,876 157 Otsego 8,922 53 Putnam 22,661 80 Rensselaer 28,966 195 Rockland 89,063 184 Saratoga 42,479 287 Schenectady 30,629 184 Schoharie 4,571 29 Schuyler 3,175 33 Seneca 5,308 43 St. Lawrence 18,696 130 Steuben 18,154 154 Suffolk 413,080 1,171 Sullivan 17,424 94 Tioga 9,808 103 Tompkins 15,981 134 Ulster 29,300 188 Warren 12,394 85 Washington 11,031 75 Wayne 15,872 125 Westchester 240,514 668 Wyoming 7,896 47 Yates 3,081 13

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 390 269 69.0% 121 31.0% Central New York 268 198 73.9% 70 26.1% Finger Lakes 689 374 54.3% 315 45.7% Long Island 1,435 798 55.6% 637 44.4% Mid-Hudson 931 550 59.1% 381 40.9% Mohawk Valley 157 116 73.9% 41 26.1% New York City 4,005 2,030 50.7% 1,975 49.3% North Country 112 61 54.5% 51 45.5% Southern Tier 203 108 53.2% 95 46.8% Western New York 551 328 59.5% 223 40.5% Statewide 8,741 4,832 55.3% 3,909 44.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Wednesday, January 26, 134 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,447. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 12 Broome 1 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 10 Genesee 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 15 Monroe 6 Nassau 8 New York 9 Niagara 4 Onondaga 2 Orange 4 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 22 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 2 Rockland 4 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 8 Ulster 6 Wayne 1 Westchester 6 Yates 1

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.