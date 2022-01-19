ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 19. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 23,375 positives since Tuesday.

“We are continuing to turn the corner against the winter surge thanks to New Yorkers getting vaccinated, boosted, and masking up,” Governor Hochul said. “But we can’t let our guard down and undo all of the progress we’ve made. Please keep wearing your masks and make sure you get your vaccination or booster as soon as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 203,423

Total Positive – 23,375

Percent Positive – 11.49%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 14.27%

Patient Hospitalization – 12,027 (+99)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,409

Patients in ICU – 1,617 (+48)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 920 (+30)

Total Discharges – 257,739 (+1,109) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 165 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,184





The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,159,893

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 75,031

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 548,652

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, January 16, 2022 Monday, January 17,2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Capital Region 201.60 194.92 179.25 Central New York 225.61 216.62 200.54 Finger Lakes 174.55 165.98 147.73 Long Island 227.38 207.64 183.67 Mid-Hudson 234.09 221.01 198.77 Mohawk Valley 180.77 177.53 162.08 New York City 301.87 272.92 239.10 North Country 172.19 166.87 160.12 Southern Tier 188.37 183.38 166.16 Western New York 209.44 198.07 176.90 Statewide 250.57 231.29 205.41

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Sunday, January 16, 2022 Monday, January 17,2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Capital Region 17.10% 17.10% 16.54% Central New York 20.09% 19.77% 19.31% Finger Lakes 18.21% 17.83% 17.44% Long Island 18.47% 17.60% 16.68% Mid-Hudson 15.49% 15.16% 14.07% Mohawk Valley 16.71% 16.72% 15.98% New York City 14.28% 13.48% 12.70% North Country 16.77% 16.51% 16.49% Southern Tier 14.24% 14.13% 13.98% Western New York 20.92% 20.28% 19.47% Statewide 15.68% 15.04% 14.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Sunday, January 16, 2022 Monday, January 17,2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Bronx 15.23% 14.44% 13.60% Kings 13.30% 12.48% 11.83% New York 11.81% 11.21% 10.46% Queens 16.65% 15.76% 14.90% Richmond 14.44% 13.72% 13.01%

As of Tuesday, January 18, 23,375 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,579,803. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 52,444 298 Allegany 7,843 55 Broome 40,141 169 Cattaraugus 13,445 185 Cayuga 14,029 71 Chautauqua 21,031 260 Chemung 18,856 118 Chenango 7,994 38 Clinton 13,227 111 Columbia 8,772 38 Cortland 9,052 54 Delaware 6,712 45 Dutchess 58,736 318 Erie 189,318 929 Essex 4,669 38 Franklin 7,773 97 Fulton 10,771 46 Genesee 12,338 61 Greene 7,609 21 Hamilton 752 6 Herkimer 12,140 59 Jefferson 16,766 147 Lewis 5,538 22 Livingston 10,227 21 Madison 11,092 81 Monroe 138,581 507 Montgomery 10,307 56 Nassau 379,090 1,605 Niagara 43,351 162 NYC 2,145,676 11,301 Oneida 47,078 297 Onondaga 94,516 740 Ontario 17,284 87 Orange 98,785 538 Orleans 7,758 49 Oswego 21,509 120 Otsego 8,395 46 Putnam 21,931 104 Rensselaer 27,378 147 Rockland 86,822 462 Saratoga 40,217 297 Schenectady 29,044 204 Schoharie 4,269 32 Schuyler 2,985 16 Seneca 4,948 36 St. Lawrence 17,695 99 Steuben 17,169 83 Suffolk 402,658 1,559 Sullivan 16,603 92 Tioga 9,294 57 Tompkins 14,923 59 Ulster 27,979 167 Warren 11,727 58 Washington 10,446 60 Wayne 14,928 77 Westchester 234,789 922 Wyoming 7,509 33 Yates 2,884 15

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 432 300 69.4% 132 30.6% Central New York 346 255 73.7% 91 26.3% Finger Lakes 756 441 58.3% 315 41.7% Long Island 2,033 1,196 58.8% 837 41.2% Mid-Hudson 1,255 803 64.0% 452 36.0% Mohawk Valley 160 112 70.0% 48 30.0% New York City 5,994 3,143 52.4% 2,851 47.6% North Country 125 64 51.2% 61 48.8% Southern Tier 225 134 59.6% 91 40.4% Western New York 701 446 63.6% 255 36.4% Statewide 12,027 6,894 57.3% 5,133 42.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, by visiting the COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health webpage.

As of Tuesday, January 18, 165 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,184. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 19 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 2 Clinton 2 Dutchess 9 Erie 7 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 2 Kings 28 Lewis 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 8 Monroe 2 Nassau 9 Niagara 2 Onondaga 4 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Queens 25 Richmond 5 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 15 Tompkins 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 7

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.