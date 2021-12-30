ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Thursday, December 30. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

“As the New Year approaches, it’s more important than ever that we take the necessary precautions to keep each other safe in the face of the COVID winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “It’s up to all of us to make 2022 a safer, healthier year than 2021.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 336,469
  • Total Positive – 74,207
  • Percent Positive – 22.05%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 16.21%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,373 (+606)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,635
  • Patients in ICU – 1,020 (+58)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 518 (+19)
  • Total Discharges – 229,656 (+1,047)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 76
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,325

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,514,185
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 145,481
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 671,800
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.5% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.7% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionMonday, December 27, 2021Tuesday, December 28, 2021Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Capital Region70.1982.7890.85
Central New York70.0682.0191.69
Finger Lakes52.1762.2472.95
Long Island234.68264.56293.16
Mid-Hudson152.56184.06209.51
Mohawk Valley55.0570.2177.48
New York City285.85323.90359.92
North Country42.8347.4652.13
Southern Tier63.3273.1478.67
Western New York71.5283.90101.55
Statewide194.36222.26248.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Monday, December 27, 2021Tuesday, December 28, 2021Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Capital Region9.96%10.43%11.53%
Central New York9.38%9.63%11.29%
Finger Lakes9.45%10.18%11.87%
Long Island16.26%17.32%18.78%
Mid-Hudson12.53%13.72%15.39%
Mohawk Valley9.43%9.39%10.44%
New York City13.70%15.25%16.90%
North Country7.10%7.19%8.21%
Southern Tier8.01%8.21%9.51%
Western New York10.55%11.72%13.29%
Statewide13.36%14.61%16.21%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Monday, December 27, 2021Tuesday, December 28, 2021Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Bronx16.46%18.54%20.77%
Kings13.32%14.67%16.21%
New York11.87%13.23%14.51%
Queens14.65%16.22%17.98%
Richmond14.08%15.84%17.38%

As of Wednesday, December 29, 74,207 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,393,009. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany40,432496
Allegany6,95749
Broome33,130293
Cattaraugus11,44977
Cayuga11,314114
Chautauqua17,545116
Chemung14,945155
Chenango6,63739
Clinton9,744129
Columbia6,89858
Cortland7,16489
Delaware5,45461
Dutchess44,904669
Erie146,7072,252
Essex3,62447
Franklin6,38234
Fulton8,99052
Genesee10,09066
Greene6,03191
Hamilton6058
Herkimer10,031103
Jefferson13,13198
Lewis4,74022
Livingston8,46291
Madison8,976107
Monroe112,3111,290
Montgomery8,30676
Nassau287,3046,861
Niagara33,937376
NYC1,501,82343,985
Oneida38,828416
Onondaga69,885844
Ontario13,970136
Orange74,4971,598
Orleans6,42134
Oswego17,021177
Otsego6,58542
Putnam16,221467
Rensselaer20,809174
Rockland65,0291,207
Saratoga30,360387
Schenectady22,221252
Schoharie3,38835
Schuyler2,39126
Seneca3,91736
St. Lawrence15,053101
Steuben14,55899
Suffolk313,6885,772
Sullivan12,011268
Tioga7,58581
Tompkins11,325191
Ulster22,112200
Warren8,98693
Washington8,248103
Wayne12,231102
Westchester179,0803,409
Wyoming6,19832
Yates2,36821

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online.

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 78% of uploaded sequences from NYS between December 16 and December 29, 2021. This is a further increase from the 74.2% announced Wednesday, December 29, which covered December 15 through December 28, 2021, and is supporting evidence of the ongoing spread of this variant. 

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week. 

As of Wednesday, December 29, 76 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,325. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Allegany1
Bronx2
Broome1
Clinton1
Columbia1
Dutchess1
Erie5
Essex1
Fulton1
Genesee3
Greene1
Herkimer1
Jefferson2
Kings8
Madison1
Manhattan2
Monroe2
Nassau4
Oswego1
Queens10
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady3
Schuyler1
Steuben2
Suffolk7
Sullivan2
Warren1
Washington1
Wayne2
Westchester3
Yates1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.