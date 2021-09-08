New York State Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into renewable energy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the New York State Fair came to a close on Monday, this year’s butter sculpture headed to its new home.

According to American Dairy Association North East, the 800 pounds of butter used to create the 53rd annual butter sculpture isn’t going to waste. After 18 days at the state fair, the butter will be returned to Noblehurst Farms, where it was originally produced, and combined with other food waste.

The butter will run through the farm’s digester, which breaks down the material and creates enough electricity to power the farm, an on-site creamery and about 350 homes for a year.

The sculpture was dismantled on September 7 by ADANE, Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners and Noblerhurst Farms. The butter originated from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia and was deemed unsuitable for sale or consumption due to packaging defects.

“We are honored to be recycling the New York State Fair Butter Sculpture for the sixth year in a row,” Noblehurst Farms Dairy Farmer Chris Noble said in a press release. “We will mix the butter sculpture with other food waste and convert it to energy over the course of about 28 days. That energy will be created into electricity which will power homes in the local community.”

Noblehurst Farms also recycled the 52nd annual butter sculpture. In recent years, the farm has been recognized nationally for achievements in sustainability and community partnerships to divert food waste from local landfills.