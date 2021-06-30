New York State Fair to start accepting camping reservations July 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Time to claim your spot at Empire RV Park during the Great New York State Fair.

Reservations for full-service camping opens up Thursday, July 1 at 8 a.m. $830 gets campers two 18-day admission wristbands and parking for one vehicle. A permit for a second vehicle can be purchased separately.

“People love to camp at the Fair. They’re Fair fans but they’re also fans of having a good time with other people who enjoy camping,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner. “Anyone interested in camping in the Empire RV Park should get a reservation quickly because space always sells out.”

People can purchase daily camping reservations starting July 15. Daily camping does not include electric, water or sewer service. Campers may use their own generators, sewage dumping stations are provided, and restrooms with showers are available. The cost is $25.68 per night for a camper and vehicle and does not include admission to the Fair.

Complete information on full-service camping in the Empire RV Park can be found here. Reservations will not be taken after August 6.