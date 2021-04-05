New York state workers could see delayed paychecks if no budget is passed Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five days past the deadline, and New York is still waiting on a budget deal. If one is not adopted by the end of the day Monday, tens of thousands of state workers could have their paychecks delayed.

Over the weekend, lawmakers said they are nearing an agreement.

A top sticking point in the roughly $200 billion spending bill is a proposal to raise taxes on millionaires. It’s something several GOP lawmakers are against after receiving federal pandemic aid.

Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay said, “When we got $12.5 billion dollars from the federal government, our revenues from the state haven’t been as bad as what was expected at the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ve lost 1.5 million people in New York State after the last decade. They’re not leaving because of the weather, they’re leaving because of the high taxes.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo has expressed hesitation on the tax hike in the past.