ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, state elected officials, and college students with disabilities rallied at the state Capitol to urge increased state funding for higher education disability services. Lawmakers have also introduced a resolution memorializing February 10th, as Students with Disabilities Advocacy Day in the State of New York.

Students with disabilities at state, city and private colleges and universities are asking for $13 million more in state funding, for a total of $15.09 million; enhanced services for postsecondary students with disabilities; and an increase to the Readers Aid Program to $1 million annually.

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein serves as a member of the Assembly Committee on higher education, and the assembly’s task force on people with disabilities. Further support of the State Education Department’s enhancement of the budget proposal comes from The New York State Coalition for Higher Education and Disability, a statewide coalition of students, service providers, and several advocacies that was formed in 2018.

“There are nearly 80,000 students all across New York that are relying on us to do the right thing by supporting them as they strive to better themselves through a college education,’ said Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, a member of the assembly committee on higher education and the assembly’s task force on people with disabilities.

“We have built a winning coalition of students, education leaders, and 139 state legislators who want to see these students succeed. Let’s step up for students and make New York a leader in providing equity in higher education.”