New York sues Amazon for failing to protect workers during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (NEWS10) ­­– New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Amazon Tuesday morning over its failures to provide proper health and safety measures for its employees at their New York facilities. The lawsuit also claims Amazon retaliated against multiple employees during the pandemic.

James says that in failing to maintain a safe work environment by reasonably protecting workers from the spread of COVID-19, Amazon violated New York labor law. In addition, the suit claims Amazon unlawfully fired and disciplined employees that objected to Amazon’s unsafe work conditions.

“While Amazon and its CEO made billions during this crisis, hardworking employees were forced to endure unsafe conditions and were retaliated against for rightfully voicing these concerns. Since the pandemic began, it is clear that Amazon has valued profit over people and has failed to ensure the health and safety of its workers. The workers who have powered this country and kept it going during the pandemic are the very workers who continue to be treated the worst. As we seek to hold Amazon accountable for its actions, my office remains dedicated to protecting New York workers from exploitation and unfair treatment in all forms.” New York Attorney General Letitia James

James opened an investigation in March after receiving numerous complaints about the lack of precautions taken to protect employees in Amazon facilities. The investigation later expanded to see whether Amazon unlawfully fired or disciplined employees who reported these safety concerns.

In particular, the investigation focused on two facilities with a combined workforce of more than 5,000 individuals. These employees work at JFK8, a fulfillment center on Staten Island, and DBK1, a distribution center in Queens. At the time of these complaints, New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, and Staten Island had the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 diagnoses in New York City.

James said the investigation uncovered evidence showing that Amazon’s health and safety response violated state law with respect to cleaning and disinfection protocols, contact tracing, and generally permitting employees to take necessary precautions to protect themselves.

James said the investigation also found that Amazon fired and disciplined workers who reported their concerns about Amazon’s compliance.

The lawsuit, filed in the Supreme Court of New York County, argues that Amazon’s actions are in violation of New York labor, whistleblower protection, and anti-retaliation laws. The suit seeks broad injunctive relief and damages, including: