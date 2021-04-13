New York switches to Pfizer after CDC recommends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said people scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at state vaccination sites will instead receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The switch comes after federal health officials recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines after multiple people developed blood clots.

“As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare,'” Zucker said. “People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”

Zucker said he is in “constant contact” with the federal government regarding the issue and will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available.