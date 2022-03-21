(WSYR-TV) — Making craft brews is a $5 billion business in New York, and now the state wants to make it easier to get the products to market.

The State Liquor Authority is accepting applications for new permits that will allow craft beverage manufacturers to sell beverages while their liquor license is pending. In the past, applications took on average six months to pass, according to the state. Now, that wait will be cut down to less than 30 days.

“New York’s craft beverage industry is not only a source of local pride, but also creates jobs and drives tourism in every corner of the state,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These fast-tracked permits will allow new businesses to hit the ground running by opening quickly and making immediate contributions to their local economies. This is another step in furthering our administration’s efforts to cut red tape, ease regulations, and make commonsense reforms to help these businesses grow and thrive.”

Hochul signed legislation in December that allowed manufacturers to open while waiting final approval. The state says there are currently 81 applications pending.

These permits allow businesses to manufacture and sell alcoholic beverages for a period of six months, or until the full application is approved, for a fee of just $125. The new permits may be extended for a three-month period for an additional $50 fee if necessary.

“This temporary permit will allow breweries who are currently waiting on their permits to open sooner, and for those considering opening their own brewery, an avenue to open quicker,” Paul Leone, the President of the New York State Brewers Association said.

The application for craft manufacturers to apply for the new temporary operating permits are available here.