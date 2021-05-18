New York to get more than $170 million in federal funding for addiction, mental health services

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — New York will receive $170,566,276 from the American Rescue Plan to support mental health and addiction services.

It’s part of the $3 billion set aside in the Plan to support state services. The funding will be administered by the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

Here’s a breakdown of how the money will be distributed:

$80,040,583 will go to the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant (MHBG) Program for New York.

$90,525,693 will go to the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program (SABG) for New York.

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY 20th District) helped push for the emergency funding.

“Our nation’s recovery from this COVID pandemic will be impossible without addressing its devastating impact on mental health and the disease of addiction,” he said. “This vital funding provides timely and urgent support that tackle gaps in access to treatment and ensure that those struggling are not left behind. I will continue to push for these federal dollars that drive our COVID recovery and provide hope and a path forward for millions of Americans.”