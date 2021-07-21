New York to spend additional $16 million in effort against gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to spend an additional $16 million on workforce training and job placement programs in the 20 New York cities impacted most by gun violence.

This builds on the $12 million already announced by the governor to provide 2,400 jobs to young workers in New York City, which brings the state’s total commitment to reducing gun violence to $154.7 million.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York State and across the country, and we’re attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat COVID. We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn’t work—we have to give them an alternative. This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that. It’s an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security. And it’s a beacon of hope for a generation that too often feels bereft of it.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Under this new initiative, the New York State Department of Labor will partner with local workforce development boards in each area and their vast networks of community partners to provide job training, credentialing and career placement services to ultimately connect at-risk youth to good-paying, permanent jobs.

Unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth aged 18-24 in areas of cities impacted by gun violence will be eligible.

Below is a breakdown of funding to each targeted city is available below: