Teaching is a rewarding career. Teaching jobs? Not so much.

They’re among the lowest-paying jobs for people with a Bachelor’s Degree, and salaries have never kept up with inflation. At the same time, the demands of parents, school administrators and state and federal education officials never change, even as the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including learning loss, have made teachers’ jobs harder.

A new WalletHub study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 24 categories, such as starting salary, pupil-to-teacher ratio and quality of schools, to determine the most and least teacher-friendly states in the U.S.

At the top of the list was New York. Based on the rankings in the two-dozen categories, New York scored 59.3. That included the top rankings for average salary, public spending per student and the existence of a statewide digital learning strategy for schools. 

Vermont ranked 27th overall, with a score of 44.1. While teacher pay in the the Green Mountain State is above average — third highest in the country, according to the study — and has the lowest pupil-to-student ratio, Vermont scored next to last in projected teacher turnover, a category that was given a heavier weight in the study’s methodology.

Source: WalletHub
Overall Rank StateTotal Score Opportunity & Competition Academic & Work Environment 
1New York59.3353
2Utah57.38212
3Virginia56.1348
4Florida55.92610
5Washington55.71315
6New Jersey54.07166
7Pennsylvania53.80811
8Massachusetts53.21184
9Maryland52.43302
10Connecticut52.03245
11North Dakota50.97327
12Delaware50.42431
13Minnesota49.991320
14Georgia49.73730
15California49.53149
16Illinois49.281025
17Indiana48.642216
18Alabama48.281131
19Mississippi47.401234
20Idaho46.32940
21Kentucky45.962624
22Wyoming45.762921
23Texas45.662723
24Iowa45.113322
25Kansas44.881738
26Ohio44.671935
27Vermont44.154114
28North Carolina44.102137
29West Virginia43.813719
30Oregon43.762039
31Rhode Island43.323818
32Nebraska42.864517
33Wisconsin42.763527
34Oklahoma42.701448
35Arkansas41.762543
36Colorado41.643926
37Alaska41.631550
38South Carolina41.572345
39South Dakota41.513436
40Michigan41.254028
41Tennessee41.153633
42Nevada39.923146
43Montana39.564632
44Maine39.475013
45Louisiana39.024729
46Missouri37.594441
47New Mexico37.412851
48Arizona36.174247
49District of Columbia35.944842
50New Hampshire34.39519
51Hawaii33.364944
Credit: WalletHub