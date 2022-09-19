Teaching is a rewarding career. Teaching jobs? Not so much.

They’re among the lowest-paying jobs for people with a Bachelor’s Degree, and salaries have never kept up with inflation. At the same time, the demands of parents, school administrators and state and federal education officials never change, even as the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including learning loss, have made teachers’ jobs harder.

A new WalletHub study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 24 categories, such as starting salary, pupil-to-teacher ratio and quality of schools, to determine the most and least teacher-friendly states in the U.S.

At the top of the list was New York. Based on the rankings in the two-dozen categories, New York scored 59.3. That included the top rankings for average salary, public spending per student and the existence of a statewide digital learning strategy for schools.

Vermont ranked 27th overall, with a score of 44.1. While teacher pay in the the Green Mountain State is above average — third highest in the country, according to the study — and has the lowest pupil-to-student ratio, Vermont scored next to last in projected teacher turnover, a category that was given a heavier weight in the study’s methodology.