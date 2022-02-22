LYON MOUNTAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A snowmobiling accident in the Adirondacks has taken the life of a 31-year-old New York State trooper.

Police said Joshua E. Gushlawife, a Plattsburgh resident, lost control of the vehicle, left the trail and struck several trees. The crash occurred approximately three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in the town of Dannemora.

Gushlaw, who was off duty, was pronounced dead at the scene. He joined the New York State Police force in March 2016 and was assigned to Troop B in Plattsburgh.