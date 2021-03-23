New Yorkers 50 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the expansion Monday, saying the move was made to stay on track with President Joe Biden’s directive for all adults to be vaccine eligible by May 1. Cuomo adds that this expanded eligibility is possible because the state will be getting a bigger supply from the federal government in the coming weeks.

The state is making progress, giving more than 103,000 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

But New Yorkers have to want to get the shot. There’s a call for religious leaders to partner with healthcare providers in the “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign.

“I believe when the religious community says it, it’s going to bring an added credibility,” said Cuomo.

“We must come out of this together and if Blacks have suffered disproportionately, we must disproportionately remedy what the suffering is,” said Reverend Al Sharpton.

There’s also added flexibility for those looking to book appointments. Pharmacies are now able to vaccinate those with comorbidities, school staff, and those 50 and older.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: