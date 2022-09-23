ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — State officials are warning people taking advantage of the federal student loan relief plan that scammers are impersonating government officials promising immediate relief.

Officials said the scam targets personal and financial information, and they urged those who who want loan forgiveness to use “dot-gov” websites only when seeking assistance. The U.S. Department of Education recently launched a webpage to provide borrowers with a one-stop location for accurate and up-to-date information about the student loan forgiveness program.

It comes shortly after Governor Kathy Hochul inked legislation to simplify access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program statewide, which forgives a portion of outstanding loan debt for people who are full-time employees in public service organizations.

New Yorkers were also reminded to never trust any person or program that promises early access or guaranteed eligibility. The loan forgiveness application will launch in early October. Officials said there is no such thing as early access and borrowers should remember, they never have to pay for help with their federal student aid.

As with any unsolicited contact via email or phone, you should never share your personal information, Federal Student Aid ID, or social security number with anyone. No one from the Department of Education will call or text you about the program. Real emails to borrowers will only come from “noreply@studentaid.gov.”

If you encounter a scam, report it on the Federal Student Aid website or to the Federal Trade Commission. For more consumer protection tips, follow the State Division of Consumer Protection on Twitter and Facebook.