The construction of South Fork Wind, New York’s first offshore wind project off the coast of Long Island is now underway. The project, jointly developed by Ørsted and Eversource, aims to advance the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.

“The harsh impacts and costly realities of climate change are all too familiar on Long Island, but today as we break ground on New York’s first offshore wind project we are delivering on the promise of a cleaner, greener path forward that will benefit generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “South Fork Wind will eliminate up to six million tons of carbon emissions over the next twenty-five years benefiting not only the Empire State, but our nation as a whole. This project will also create hundreds of good-paying jobs, helping spur economic growth across the region as we continue to recover from COVID-19.”

South Fork Wind is expected to become operational in late 2023 and could eliminate up to six million tons of carbon emissions over 25 years, the equivalent of taking 60,000 cars off the road annually. New York currently has five offshore wind projects in active development. These projects are expected to create more than 6,800 jobs and if the state reaches the 9,000 megawatt goal, the offshore wind energy will be able to power approximately 30 percent of the state’s electricity needs.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “New York is setting the example for the nation on tapping into the potential of offshore wind to help meet our energy needs while the state transitions to a cleaner, greener energy future. South Fork Wind is an exciting and transformative project that will help achieve our state’s ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ramp up renewable energy sources while safeguarding our natural resources and driving new economic opportunities here on Long Island and across the state.”