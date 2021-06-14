New York’s single-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops to record low

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that New York State’s single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.35%, a record low, and that New York’s 7-day average positivity rate was 0.42% Saturday and remains the lowest in the country, tied with Massachusetts.

 “Vaccination is the key to our success, and New Yorkers who get vaccinated improve the public health and protect their families and friends,” Cuomo said. “We can move forward into a bright future together, but we need anyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”


Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 110,437
  • Total Positive – 383
  • Percent Positive – 0.35%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.42%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 630 (-51)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 77
  • Patients in ICU – 170 (+1)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 183,671 (+109)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 42,864
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 20,061,871
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 45,828
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 581,888
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, June 10, 2021Friday, June 11, 2021Saturday, June 12, 2021
Capital Region0.45%0.36%0.35%
Central New York0.80%0.72%0.68%
Finger Lakes0.76%0.70%0.65%
Long Island0.43%0.42%0.42%
Mid-Hudson0.44%0.43%0.41%
Mohawk Valley0.51%0.45%0.39%
New York City0.42%0.40%0.39%
North Country0.51%0.50%0.54%
Southern Tier0.58%0.52%0.47%
Western New York0.55%0.46%0.44%
Statewide0.47%0.44%0.42%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, June 10, 2021Friday, June 11, 2021Saturday, June 12, 2021
Bronx0.63%0.60%0.56%
Kings0.40%0.39%0.37%
New York0.29%0.30%0.30%
Queens0.37%0.35%0.34%
Richmond0.50%0.50%0.50%

Saturday, 383 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,091,959. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6945
Allegany3,5550
Broome18,6164
Cattaraugus5,7201
Cayuga6,3371
Chautauqua8,9501
Chemung7,7581
Chenango3,4983
Clinton4,8350
Columbia4,0642
Cortland3,9251
Delaware2,3790
Dutchess29,4681
Erie89,5647
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5610
Fulton4,4211
Genesee5,4350
Greene3,4020
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1820
Jefferson6,1302
Lewis2,8072
Livingston4,5202
Madison4,5622
Monroe68,92928
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,60123
Niagara20,0322
NYC937,006183
Oneida22,6098
Onondaga38,91310
Ontario7,4030
Orange48,3039
Orleans3,1180
Oswego7,6191
Otsego3,4600
Putnam10,6051
Rensselaer11,2252
Rockland46,9355
Saratoga15,3592
Schenectady13,1975
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0721
Seneca2,0101
St. Lawrence6,6334
Steuben6,9522
Suffolk200,98930
Sullivan6,6722
Tioga3,8292
Tompkins4,3460
Ulster13,9052
Warren3,6580
Washington3,1590
Wayne5,7813
Westchester129,64521
Wyoming3,5810
Yates1,1780

Saturday, eight New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,864. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Chemung1
Erie1
Kings1
Queens2
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Westchester1

Saturday, 15,083 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 34,005 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region6519014745875491448
Central New York517942404467775878
Finger Lakes6606035805991062204
Long Island1454475173212691994361
Mid-Hudson1182225100010321172995
Mohawk Valley254907268231015460
New York City51091439208444871417859
North Country233161201211970586
Southern Tier3379112883066121152
Western New York7137359286263682062
Statewide1111600315083978042534005

