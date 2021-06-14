New York’s single-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops to record low

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that New York State’s single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.35%, a record low, and that New York’s 7-day average positivity rate was 0.42% Saturday and remains the lowest in the country, tied with Massachusetts.
“Vaccination is the key to our success, and New Yorkers who get vaccinated improve the public health and protect their families and friends,” Cuomo said. “We can move forward into a bright future together, but we need anyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 110,437
- Total Positive – 383
- Percent Positive – 0.35%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.42%
- Patient Hospitalization – 630 (-51)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 77
- Patients in ICU – 170 (+1)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 183,671 (+109)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 42,864
- Total vaccine doses administered – 20,061,871
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 45,828
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 581,888
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Friday, June 11, 2021
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.45%
|0.36%
|0.35%
|Central New York
|0.80%
|0.72%
|0.68%
|Finger Lakes
|0.76%
|0.70%
|0.65%
|Long Island
|0.43%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.44%
|0.43%
|0.41%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.51%
|0.45%
|0.39%
|New York City
|0.42%
|0.40%
|0.39%
|North Country
|0.51%
|0.50%
|0.54%
|Southern Tier
|0.58%
|0.52%
|0.47%
|Western New York
|0.55%
|0.46%
|0.44%
|Statewide
|0.47%
|0.44%
|0.42%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Friday, June 11, 2021
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Bronx
|0.63%
|0.60%
|0.56%
|Kings
|0.40%
|0.39%
|0.37%
|New York
|0.29%
|0.30%
|0.30%
|Queens
|0.37%
|0.35%
|0.34%
|Richmond
|0.50%
|0.50%
|0.50%
Saturday, 383 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,091,959. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,694
|5
|Allegany
|3,555
|0
|Broome
|18,616
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,720
|1
|Cayuga
|6,337
|1
|Chautauqua
|8,950
|1
|Chemung
|7,758
|1
|Chenango
|3,498
|3
|Clinton
|4,835
|0
|Columbia
|4,064
|2
|Cortland
|3,925
|1
|Delaware
|2,379
|0
|Dutchess
|29,468
|1
|Erie
|89,564
|7
|Essex
|1,593
|0
|Franklin
|2,561
|0
|Fulton
|4,421
|1
|Genesee
|5,435
|0
|Greene
|3,402
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,182
|0
|Jefferson
|6,130
|2
|Lewis
|2,807
|2
|Livingston
|4,520
|2
|Madison
|4,562
|2
|Monroe
|68,929
|28
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,601
|23
|Niagara
|20,032
|2
|NYC
|937,006
|183
|Oneida
|22,609
|8
|Onondaga
|38,913
|10
|Ontario
|7,403
|0
|Orange
|48,303
|9
|Orleans
|3,118
|0
|Oswego
|7,619
|1
|Otsego
|3,460
|0
|Putnam
|10,605
|1
|Rensselaer
|11,225
|2
|Rockland
|46,935
|5
|Saratoga
|15,359
|2
|Schenectady
|13,197
|5
|Schoharie
|1,692
|0
|Schuyler
|1,072
|1
|Seneca
|2,010
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,633
|4
|Steuben
|6,952
|2
|Suffolk
|200,989
|30
|Sullivan
|6,672
|2
|Tioga
|3,829
|2
|Tompkins
|4,346
|0
|Ulster
|13,905
|2
|Warren
|3,658
|0
|Washington
|3,159
|0
|Wayne
|5,781
|3
|Westchester
|129,645
|21
|Wyoming
|3,581
|0
|Yates
|1,178
|0
Saturday, eight New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,864. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Queens
|2
|Suffolk
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|1
Saturday, 15,083 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 34,005 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|651901
|474
|587549
|1448
|Central New York
|517942
|404
|467775
|878
|Finger Lakes
|660603
|580
|599106
|2204
|Long Island
|1454475
|1732
|1269199
|4361
|Mid-Hudson
|1182225
|1000
|1032117
|2995
|Mohawk Valley
|254907
|268
|231015
|460
|New York City
|5109143
|9208
|4448714
|17859
|North Country
|233161
|201
|211970
|586
|Southern Tier
|337911
|288
|306612
|1152
|Western New York
|713735
|928
|626368
|2062
|Statewide
|11116003
|15083
|9780425
|34005