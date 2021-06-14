New York’s single-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops to record low

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that New York State’s single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.35%, a record low, and that New York’s 7-day average positivity rate was 0.42% Saturday and remains the lowest in the country, tied with Massachusetts.

“Vaccination is the key to our success, and New Yorkers who get vaccinated improve the public health and protect their families and friends,” Cuomo said. “We can move forward into a bright future together, but we need anyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”



Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 110,437

Total Positive – 383

Percent Positive – 0.35%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.42%

Patient Hospitalization – 630 (-51)

Patients Newly Admitted – 77

Patients in ICU – 170 (+1)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (-1)

Total Discharges – 183,671 (+109)

Deaths – 8

Total Deaths – 42,864

Total vaccine doses administered – 20,061,871

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 45,828

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 581,888

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, June 10, 2021 Friday, June 11, 2021 Saturday, June 12, 2021 Capital Region 0.45% 0.36% 0.35% Central New York 0.80% 0.72% 0.68% Finger Lakes 0.76% 0.70% 0.65% Long Island 0.43% 0.42% 0.42% Mid-Hudson 0.44% 0.43% 0.41% Mohawk Valley 0.51% 0.45% 0.39% New York City 0.42% 0.40% 0.39% North Country 0.51% 0.50% 0.54% Southern Tier 0.58% 0.52% 0.47% Western New York 0.55% 0.46% 0.44% Statewide 0.47% 0.44% 0.42%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, June 10, 2021 Friday, June 11, 2021 Saturday, June 12, 2021 Bronx 0.63% 0.60% 0.56% Kings 0.40% 0.39% 0.37% New York 0.29% 0.30% 0.30% Queens 0.37% 0.35% 0.34% Richmond 0.50% 0.50% 0.50%

Saturday, 383 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,091,959. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,694 5 Allegany 3,555 0 Broome 18,616 4 Cattaraugus 5,720 1 Cayuga 6,337 1 Chautauqua 8,950 1 Chemung 7,758 1 Chenango 3,498 3 Clinton 4,835 0 Columbia 4,064 2 Cortland 3,925 1 Delaware 2,379 0 Dutchess 29,468 1 Erie 89,564 7 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,561 0 Fulton 4,421 1 Genesee 5,435 0 Greene 3,402 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,182 0 Jefferson 6,130 2 Lewis 2,807 2 Livingston 4,520 2 Madison 4,562 2 Monroe 68,929 28 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,601 23 Niagara 20,032 2 NYC 937,006 183 Oneida 22,609 8 Onondaga 38,913 10 Ontario 7,403 0 Orange 48,303 9 Orleans 3,118 0 Oswego 7,619 1 Otsego 3,460 0 Putnam 10,605 1 Rensselaer 11,225 2 Rockland 46,935 5 Saratoga 15,359 2 Schenectady 13,197 5 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,072 1 Seneca 2,010 1 St. Lawrence 6,633 4 Steuben 6,952 2 Suffolk 200,989 30 Sullivan 6,672 2 Tioga 3,829 2 Tompkins 4,346 0 Ulster 13,905 2 Warren 3,658 0 Washington 3,159 0 Wayne 5,781 3 Westchester 129,645 21 Wyoming 3,581 0 Yates 1,178 0

Saturday, eight New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,864. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chemung 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Queens 2 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Westchester 1

Saturday, 15,083 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 34,005 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: