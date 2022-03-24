ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nine winners were announced Wednesday in the state’s #VaxForKids sticker design contest.

The contest was created to encourage getting young kids vaccinated for COVID-19. The winners, ages 5-11, came from across the state. Their entries were judged by winners of the states’ “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” SUNY/CUNY scholarship winners.

“Sharing our own vaccine story can help someone else confidently make the decision to get vaccinated. I applaud the parents, guardians, and kids who participated in our #VaxForKids sticker design contest, and congratulate all of our winners for their work,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

“Congratulations to our incredible #VaxForKids contest winners, whose sticker designs will inspire even more New Yorkers to join you in getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

#VaxForKids sticker contest winners

Tessa C., 9, Capital Region

Sophia J., 13, Central New York

Eliza G., 7, Finger Lakes

Rowan C., 10, Long Island

Beckett C., 6, Mid-Hudson

Sasha L., 9, New York City

Milena P., 9, New York City

Susanne G., 11, Southern Tier

Hannah F., Western New York

The state reported 1.68 million kids between the ages of 5-17 have received a COVID-19 vaccination but they are continuing efforts to get more vaccinated. As of Wednesday, March 23, 41.9% of kids 5-11, and 72.4% of adolescents, 12-17 have received at least one dose.

“Because of the 1.68 million children who have stepped up to get vaccinated, our schools, homes, and communities are better protected from the virus and the worst outcomes from it,” said Commissioner Bassett. “I urge all parents and guardians to ensure their kids get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.”