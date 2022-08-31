Plattsburgh, NY — Residents in the City of Plattsburgh may have noticed their water is brown or discolored, but city officials say the test results show the water is adequately disinfected.

According to the officials, the problem is silt build up in the storage tanks that can then be drawn into the pipes during periods of high demand.

Jonathan Ruff, Environmental Manager for the City of Plattsburgh, said he has met with the Clinton County Health Department. They say that test results show no health concern with the water discoloration, but encourage people to avoid consumption until the issue is resolved.

“We’re doing three things,” he said. “We’re making sure the water that we’re making is adequately treated for color, solids, and disinfected, we’re making sure the storage tanks are clean, and then we’re gonna need to flush the distribution piping system so that any silt that may have accumulated there is going to get flushed out rather than getting stirred up later on.”

Cleaning of the storage tanks is expected to be done by the end of the week and then officials will decide when to do a full system flush of the piping system, which may increase discoloration temporarily, but then the issue should be resolved.